Washington adds junior college transfer Grace Beasley

Just a few weeks after losing two players to the transfer portal, the Washington women’s basketball team announced the addition of junior college point guard Grace Beasley from Midland College in Texas for the 2020-21 season.
“Grace has a high basketball IQ and does a great job at making her teammates better,” head coach Jody Wynn said in a press release. “She is a leader on and off the court, has a tremendous work ethic, and knows what it takes to succeed. We can’t wait to bring Grace to Seattle and welcome her to our Husky family.”
Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Beasley spent two seasons with the Lady Chaps where she earned All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference honors in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
During her two years in Texas, she started all 59 games and averaged 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. She shot 35.5% from the field and had a 1.5 assist to turnover ratio while running the Lady Chaps’ offense.
“I am confident that the style of basketball that Washington plays will really suit me,” Beasley said in the press release. “I love that they want to play fast and push the ball; it is something I definitely think is a strength of mine. They are such a talented team with a fierce work ethic, and I am looking forward to being a part of that; learning and competing with them every day.”
Beasley joins a team in flux after the Huskies lost 2019’s leading scorer Amber Melgoza to graduation. Add in the recent transfers of Rita Pleskovich — who started 20 games at point guard for the Huskies last season — to Florida Atlantic University and center Ali Bamberger who announced she will play at St. Mary’s next season, and Beasley certainly has the chance to compete for a starting spot next season.
“Grace is tough as nails and is the kind of competitor we love to coach,” Wynn said.Beasley is the fourth announced addition to the Huskies’ roster for the 2020-21 season, arriving on Montlake with freshmen Jayda Noble, Tameiya Sadler, and Alexis Whitfield. She will also be the second Australian on the team, joining center Darcy Rees.
“I believe the coaching staff at Washington will take my game to a whole new level and it really excites me,” Beasley said. “It is putting me in a great place to reach my goals of playing professionally after college.”
