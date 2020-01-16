Huskies find help for Stewart in win over Beavers

Brought out for a postgame press conference for the first time, Washington’s RaeQuan Battle sat beside Isaiah Stewart fielding most of the questions after a 64-56 victory over Oregon State.
While Battle answered questions about his three shots from distance and breakout performance, Stewart could only smile and listen to his teammate receive some of the shine after a mostly dominant victory.
When he was finally asked about Battle and other freshman Marcus Tsohonis’ play, the smile persisted.
“It feels great,” Stewart said. “We are all brothers. Obviously me and Jaden are playing a lot, so to see Marcus and RaeQuan come out and do their thing, and scoring in double-digits, it felt great. I was happy for them, really happy for them.”
With questions about how the Huskies (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12) would find help for Stewart after two of their worst offensive performances in losses to Stanford and California, against the Beavers (12-5, 2-3 Pac-12) those questions were answered. And they were answered with Jaden McDaniels, who sat out with an ankle injury he suffered against California last Saturday.
Battle scored 11 points and led the Huskies with three steals. Tsohonis dropped 11 points of his own, with three assists and just one turnover in 29 minutes. The Huskies as a whole only turned the ball over eight times and assisted on 13 of their 25 buckets.
Stewart had just two points at the half, but the UW held a 10-point lead. By game’s end, Stewart led Washington with 13 points, but four other Huskies finished in double figures.
“It was really nice for those other guys to step up and hit some shots, get some drives, knowing that we can win the way they are guarding [Stewart],” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “Other guys make shots, it changes everything. Isaiah just wants to win. That’s the greatest thing about him. It’s not about stats, it’s about winning. That’s what makes him special.”
Jamal Bey, in just his third game as a primary ball-handler, contributed 11 points with three assists of his own. Hopkins acknowledged after the game that Bey had already taken large strides with the ball in his hands. Spelling him was Tsohonis, who had played just 21 minutes to that point in the season.
After Hopkins announced that Tsohonis would redshirt in December, the freshman is contributing in big ways in the point guard spot.
“The first game I didn’t play him, so I felt kind of bad,” Hopkins said. “But ballers, ball. Ballers play … I was just impressed at how he hadn’t played, and now plays in a big time environment, against a really good team, and he showed a lot of poise, a lot of patience, he got us in our sets, and he executed our defense. That’s what you want.”
That help for Stewart will be significantly tested in less than 40 hours as the Huskies take on No. 8 Oregon at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. With another top-10 squad coming in to Hec Ed, the Huskies will look to Battle and Tsohonis again to provide and contribute off the bench, and to space the floor for Stewart to work in the paint.
“It just opens up for everything,” Hopkins said. “It’s the biggest weapon in the game. When you have guys that can space the floor, I mean, we have guys that can penetrate and play.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.