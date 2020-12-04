3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Stanford

A 3-0 start has the No. 22 Washington football team atop the Pac-12 North and ranked by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for the first time the Huskies since the end of the 2018 season. This Saturday, Washington hosts a fourth straight home game, when it welcomes Stanford to Husky Stadium at 1:00 p.m. The past five meetings have been won by the home team, and the Huskies will hope to continue that trend against the struggling Cardinal (1-2).
Earlier this week, we spoke with The Stanford Daily to get their perspective on the game. Now, here's The Daily's take on some key stats and things to know about the Cardinal before kickoff.
3 numbers to know
687: Number of rushing yards surrendered by the Cardinal defense this season. The per game average of 229.0 yards is tied for last in the Pac-12 with Arizona. Meanwhile, the UW rushing attack is fourth in the conference with 196.0 yards per game.
Washington has rushed for over 200 yards in two games this season, including 233 against Arizona. While the Cardinal have a solid pass defense, the Huskies will certainly use their strength to their advantage and “run the damn ball” against a shaky Stanford run defense.
5: Through three games, the Cardinal have struggled to create pressure on defense, generating only five sacks. Three of those have come via senior defensive end Thomas Schaffer, who had two sacks last weekend versus California.
On the other hand, Washington has only allowed only one sack all season.
Last weekend, Washington quarterback Dylan Morris looked the most flustered in the pocket in the first half, when Utah had success with its pass rush. If the Cardinal hope to upset the Huskies for the second straight season, they will need to put pressure in Morris’ face and add to their sack tally.
1: Stanford has only committed one turnover this season. The Cardinal have yet to throw an interception, and have only lost one fumble. While quarterback Davis Mills has only played in two of the three games, due to a false COVID test result, he has limited mistakes, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions.
On the flip side, the Huskies have been keen on taking the ball away from opponents, forcing five fumbles, recovering four, and intercepting three passes.
2 players to watch
Davis Mills - QB
While he certainly hasn’t been flashy this season, senior quarterback Davis Mills has been consistent with his play.
Mills missed Stanford’s first game of the season due to a false COVID-19 test result, which the Pac-12 later apologized for. In two games since, Mills has thrown 536 yards, two touchdowns, and rushed for one score.
In the Huskies first three games of the season, they have yet to face a returning starter under center, as Oregon State, Arizona, and Utah all trotted out new quarterbacks to their systems.
Mills started six games last season, and with a group of experienced receivers at his disposal, should pose as the toughest challenge yet for the Washington defense.
Thomas Booker - DE
Junior Thomas Booker made a big play last weekend in the Big Game, blocking a game-tying extra point from California, giving Stanford the win.
The junior defensive end is fourth on the Cardinal with 13 tackles and has two tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble recovery this season. Last season, Booker started six games and finished fourth on the team with 50 tackles and third in sacks and tackles for loss.
If the Cardinal hope to stop the Huskies potent rushing attack, they will need Booker and the rest of the defensive line to have a big night.
1 recap of last week
In a week of wild Pac-12 football games, Stanford’s game versus California may not have been the finest football played, but it was certainly exciting.
The Cardinal struggled yet again stopping the rush, allowing the Bears to rush for 241 yards, and nearly seven yards per carry. While it lost in many statistical categories, two key takeaways kept Stanford in the game.
Up 24-17 with 4:28 to play, all the Cardinal had to do was prevent a 90-yard touchdown drive, and the game was theirs. But its defense, which had hurt Stanford all year, struggled yet again, allowing California to drive down the length of the field and score a touchdown.
Looking to tie the game, the extra point was blocked by Booker, and the Cardinal reclaimed the Axe, beating the Bears, 24-23.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.