Huskies enter road trip on four-game losing skid

The Washington women’s basketball team opened Pac-12 play by going 2-1 on the road. It then came back to Seattle and went on to lose three straight, with two losses coming to ranked teams.
One of the biggest reasons for the Huskies’ recent struggles this season?
Inconsistency.
Most recently, Washington jumped out to 27-8 lead in the first quarter and then slowly saw its lead dissipate in its 66-58 loss to Arizona
“We come out super strong, we come out with a lot of energy, and just pretty consistent for the first and second quarter, and then after halftime, third quarter we kind of struggle a little bit,” Haley Van Dyke said. “So I think staying focused during halftime and coming back and still having that energy we had in the first half, I think that’s really important for us.”
In the UW’s four conference losses so far, it has collectively outscored its opponents in the first half by two points. It’s average margin of loss in those games came by nearly 15 points.
“Being able to perform under pressure, I think a lot of us being able to set up our defenses and our presses stems on making baskets,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “So we just gotta consistently take the team’s best shot, the ball has to move and find each other a little bit more frequently. In the first quarter, the ball’s moving, players are cutting, in the fourth quarter it slows down a bit.”
One of the brightest spots all season has been the UW’s defensive pressure. It forces nearly 21 turnovers and 11.4 steals per game. Both marks are easily the highest of Wynn’s tenure at UW.
“Our defense has gotten so much better, and our press I feel like has gotten a lot better,” Van Dyke said. “Even just this season, even from last season to this season, I feel like our defense has improved and we all kind of move in sync, we’re kind of just attached and know where to rotate and how to stop the ball.”
The Dawgs have a 6-1 record outside of Seattle, with their only loss coming to the No. 5 Cardinal. They now have an opportunity to build upon that record and eclipse their Pac-12 win total from last season.
“I think it just brings us together, I think the focus is just kept in house, and less distractions on the road, maybe,” Wynn said. “We’re not gonna try and play mind games with ourselves and say that we’re better on the road than we are at home, or better at home, that’s a ten-foot rim, that’s a 94 foot court, let’s play ball.”
Washington will take on No. 10 UCLA on Friday at 7 p.m. and then head across town to USC to complete the road trip on Sunday at noon.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
