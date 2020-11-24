Pro Husky Highlights: Ahmed's first touchdown, Pan’s top-ten finish, and Plum’s UFC matchmaking

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Salvon Ahmed: NFL, Miami Dolphins
With Myles Gaskin currently on injured reserve nursing an MCL injury, his former UW teammate and current Dolphins backfield partner Salvon Ahmed has taken over the starting role in Miami’s backfield. Ahmed, who made his NFL debut just two weeks ago, rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries in Miami’s week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, while finding the end-zone for the first time in his young career.
Ahmed’s final snaps for the Huskies, before he gave up his final year of eligibility, came in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, where he torched the Boise State Broncos on the ground, scoring two rushing touchdowns.
FIRST TD FOR @AhmedSalvon 🥳— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 15, 2020
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/h9gcVUF4uq
Despite going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Ahmed’s elite quickness and uncanny knack for finding open running lanes have helped him work his way onto the field. When Gaskin eventually returns from injury, he might be welcomed back by an all-UW battle for the starting running back position in Miami.
CT Pan: PGA
In his first trip to The Masters, Cheng-Tsung Pan finished in a three-way tie for seventh place, shooting 10-under par over the tournament’s entirety, including a four-under final round. Pan’s impressive top-12 finish not only netted him a hefty payout of nearly $400,000, but guaranteed him an invite back to Augusta in 2021.
Following his successful outing at The Masters, Pan was back in action on the PGA Tour a week ago, just missing the cut at the RSM Classic in Georgia.
During his career as a Husky, Pan amassed a school-record eight victories, while ending the 2014 Fall season as the nation’s top ranked player. His top-10 finish at Augusta was the tenth of his career and his highest at a major tournament.
T7 in my Masters debut 🙏🏻 That means I'll be coming back to Augusta National in April!— C.T. Pan (@ctpangolf) November 15, 2020
Can't wait to make the drive up Magnolia Lane in 5 months @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/1Vq85Nxzhi
Kelsey Plum: WNBA, Las Vegas Aces
While Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum is still recovering from a torn Achilles injury that she sustained last June, she has filled her time recently by becoming the first woman and first non-UFC employee to partake in UFC’s matchmaking process.
Plum, who was the first pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, worked with UFC’s matchmaking committee to help finalize two upcoming fights, after exemplifying her matchmaking skills and catching the eye of UFC President Dana White, while rehabbing at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.
Aces guard @Kelseyplum10 is the first woman and first non-UFC employee to actively partake in the UFC matchmaking process, writes @JustinBarrasso https://t.co/JVJFAaPdnT— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 17, 2020
Since departing from the UW, where she broke the women's NCAA scoring record and led the Huskies to their first Final Four trip in 2016, Plum has not only shown promise as a young WNBA guard, but has reunited with former UW women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors on the staff at the University of Arkansas.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.