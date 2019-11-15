Huskies finish regular season on winning-note, await NCAA selection next week

The No. 6 Washington men’s soccer team nearly surrendered a game it needed to have midway through the second half, but back-to-back goals by Joey Parish in a 30-second span were enough to down Oregon State, 3-1.
Tied at 1-1, the Huskies (15-3, 8-2 Pac-12), who had already owned an enormous shot-advantage to that point, piled on the shot attempts in the 77th minute. Finally, one broke through when Dylan Teves, returning from injury, found Joey Parish right in front of the net for a goal. Washington continued to pressure the Beavers’ (8-6-2, 5-3-2 Pac-12) defense and just 29 seconds later, Parish finished another cross for a score.
In the blink of an eye, the UW had iced the game.
The Huskies — who clinched their first Pac-12 title since 2013 on Thursday night with Stanford’s loss to Cal — got off to a strong start after a Blake Bodily goal in the 10th minute gave them an early lead, one they would hold for a significant portion of the game. It wasn’t until the 69th minute that the Beavers would respond, evening up the game with what would be their first and only shot on goal.
Parish’s back-to-back goals were enough to push the UW over the top in a game where they controlled the tempo and the shots on goal all night long. By game’s end, the Huskies had outshot the Beavers 14-4. Just one of Oregon State’s shots were on target, compared to UW’s six.
Now, the Huskies will have to wait until Monday for selection into the NCAA tournament. They have already ensured themselves of a berth into the tournament, but a high seeding would ensure that they host the opening rounds at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Occupying the No. 1 spot in the polls for most of the season, Washington dropped two games last weekend to Cal and Stanford, putting a top-seed in jeopardy. Before the oss to the Cardinal, the committee in charge of seeding put the Huskies as the third overall seed.
