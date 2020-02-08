Dawgs drop tough match against Pepperdine

The Washington men’s tennis team fell to Pepperdine 5-2 in a tough match Saturday.
The Huskies (5-3) fought hard to stay in the match but could not pull through against the Waves (5-0) for the second year in a row, ending the day with only two wins in singles.
“I was hoping for a better outcome, I'll be honest,” head coach Matt Anger said.
In doubles, the point came down to freshman Kailuhia Lam and sophomore Jack Pulliam on Court 3. The duo fought hard, but eventually fell 6-4.
Junior Jack Davis and sophomore Alexis Alverez’s 6-2 win on Court 1 was not enough to gain the lead as senior Thibault Cancel and sophomore Ewen Lumsden lost 6-2 on Court 3.
The rough start in doubles for the Huskies did not get much better all day.
Sophomore Adam Torosick was the first to lose, finishing 6-0, 7-5 on Court 6, followed by freshman Brandon Wong’s 6-3, 6-4 loss on Court 4.
The Waves secured their last point needed on Court 5 as senior Liam Puttergill lost 6-2, 6-2, ending the match for the Huskies.
Davis split sets 7-6, 2-6 and with the match already decided, won the third set in a close 10-7 tiebreaker.
Lumsden was the only Husky to win a match fairly easily. In two sets he was able to beat out his first ranked opponent with a 6-3, 6-4 win against No. 47 Corrado Summaria.
“It’s a great feeling,” Lumsden said. “As the match is building up, finally having a really good win. It's just that the hard work has paid off. Obviously it was a tough match for the team overall but we’ll bounce back."
Only Davis and Lumsden were able to secure a win in the first set of singles play, and ended being the only players able to win their matches for Washington.
“I think we can be tougher up and down the lineup,” Anger said. “That's one thing we have done whether guys have been hurt or how well they’re feeling. We’ve been coming out and playing tough and I think we could have done a better job of that today.”
The Huskies will look to come back from their loss this Sunday at 2 p.m. against Eastern Washington.
Reach contributing writer Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
