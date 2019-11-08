Dawgs start off season with a win at home

The Washington women’s basketball team started the 2019-20 season with a 80-49 blowout of CSU Bakersfield.
Sophomore Haley Van Dyke led the Huskies in scoring with a career-high 15 points, falling just short of a double-double with nine rebounds. With Khayla Rooks hitting a three-pointer with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter, every UW player put up points in the game.
Eighteen seconds in, Missy Peterson kicked off the season with a three-pointer. Freshman Ali Bamberger added one as well for the first points of her college career. The Huskies started off strong, doubling up on the Roadrunners, but faltered in the final three minutes of the quarter. Bakersfield went on a 6-0 run in the final 2:45 of the quarter to cut Washington’s lead to four.
After making three 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Huskies only managed one in the second, from Van Dyke. She put up seven points in the quarter, matching senior Amber Melgoza’s total for the first half.
The Huskies held Bakersfield to only 10 points in the third quarter while scoring 25. Junior transfer Rita Pleskevich scored the first points of her Washington debut, opening the second half scoring with four straight, a 3-pointer and a free throw. A handful of Bakersfield fouls helped the Huskies stay on top, and Washington went 9-10 from the line.
The Huskies continuously capitalized off a high volume of Bakersfield turnovers, scoring 34 points off 31 turnovers. They minimized turnovers on their end, and the Roadrunners didn’t managed to score even when Washington did turn over the ball.
Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston dominated the scoring in the fourth quarter, scoring all but two of the Roadrunners’ 13 points.
Four Huskies finished in double digits in scoring. Melgoza was close behind Van Dyke with 15, Peterson added 11, and Darcy Rees scored 10.
Washington will host Tulane on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
