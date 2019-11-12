Huskies start slow again in home-opening win over Mountaineers

It wasn’t pretty, but the No. 20 Washington men’s basketball team came out with a 56-46 win over Mount St. Mary’s in its home-opener at Alaska Airlines Arena Tuesday night.
The Huskies (2-0) opened play with another sloppy and unproductive half, shooting 9-of-24 from the field with nine turnovers. The UW opened the game with an easy shot from Isaiah Stewart, but then went six and a half minutes without scoring another point. It managed to find its footing a bit toward the end of the half, coming back from a small deficit to at least tie the game at 21-21 at the break.
Along with a terrible shooting percentage, the Huskies were getting outrebounded by a smaller Mountaineers squad, 21-17. On nine UW turnovers, Mount St. Mary’s converted those takeaways into 10 points.
In the second half, the Huskies started strong on a 12-5 run, but saw that lead erased after a 8-0 by Mount St. Mary’s helped take it right back. Washington remained sluggish until Nahziah Carter brought the house down with a gravity-defying dunk that gave the UW a four-point lead.
With a renewed energy from the home crowd, the Huskies made four of their next five shots to take a 49-42 lead with 5 minutes to go. After another two minutes without scoring, the Mountaineers and Huskies exchanged two points in the form of a Vado Morse floater and Carter free throws.
Washington was able to stave off Mount St. Mary’s for the rest of the game to start its season 2-0. Stewart led the way with 16 points, five rebounds and five blocks, and Carter contributed 14 points of his own. The defense held Mount St. Mary’s to less than 30% shooting in the win.
The Huskies will look to correct their errors and play a more complete game this Saturday against Tennessee at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
