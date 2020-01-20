Back for fifth year, Hoffa continues to bring energy on floor

At the end of last season, Kristyn Hoffa said goodbye to the Washington gymnastics program.
She was finishing her undergraduate degree in medical anthropology in June, and she thought her time at the UW was ending.
But Hoffa, who dealt with several injuries in her first two seasons for the Huskies, still had a year of eligibility left.
“The coaches asked me to come back and it’s a great feeling,” she said. “Not being able to compete my freshman year and having part of my sophomore year taken from me, being able to make it up with a fifth year is just — I love it.”
Hoffa is currently in the Intercollegiate Athletic Leadership (IAL) program, getting her masters in education. IAL has allowed a number of athletes to come to the UW as grad transfers, and also means Hoffa can get another degree from the UW while she competes for another season.
For Hoffa though, there were fewer questions about academics and more about whether she would be physically capable of competing for another season. Gymnastics is an incredibly hard sport on the body, and gymnasts retire at young ages due to the strain. Already done with undergrad, Hoffa is on the older end for a competitive gymnast even though she’s still in her early 20s.
“We’re taking care of her because she’s quote-unquote ‘an old lady’ now,” head coach Elise Ray-Statz said.
At the end of last season, Hoffa was doing the best gymnastics of her life. With two meets left in the regular season she nailed a full-in, a full twisting double backflip with a twist in the first flip, for the first time since her senior year of high school. She scored a career-high 9.925 twice in a row after adding it to her routine in March.
“She was feeling really good at the end of season so physically she felt like she could do it, which was a huge part,” Ray-Statz said. “It was really her that said ‘I can do another year. How can we make this work?’”
After that, it was just about figuring out the logistics of Hoffa’s graduate program. She was going to come back and compete one more season as a Husky.
Hoffa, who competes on floor and vault for the Huskies, has one ultimate goal in her final season at the UW.
“I want a ten on that floor and I’m going to get it,” Hoffa said. “I’m determined. Hell yeah.”
