UW heads south for long road trip

The Washington women’s soccer team is on the heels of two consecutive wins, and have now improved to a 2-1-2 record after a slow start to the 2019 campaign.
One last, but long road trip stands between now and the beginning of conference play for the Huskies.
The goal for the trip could not be more clear:
“Wins,” head coach Lesle Gallimore said. “We need them, we do, I think we’ve been a good soccer playing team up to this point, I think we’ve done some things really well defensively and we’ve shown we can create. I think we have to be smart, but also be competitive, I think we have to grind games out, I think we have to find a way to win.”
Washington will head to Texas for a game with the Longhorns on Friday at 5 p.m. Despite being over 2,000 miles apart, the two teams have played a common opponent in the first month of the season in Denver, who Washington beat last week 1-0 in Portland.
“Texas is a very good team,” Gallimore said. “They’ve taken some knocks early on, they’re better than what some of their results show, but they’re a team we’re fully capable of beating on the day.”
After dropping two of their first three games, the Longhorns came roaring back and won its next two by a combined five goal margin. Their trajectory thus far in the season is similar to that of the Dawgs.
A couple names to look for on the UT attack is Haley Berg and Julia Grosso. The two have contributed seven of the team’s goals and six assists through the first five games.
The Dawgs will have a quick turnaround before heading to Fort Worth to battle TCU on Sunday.
The Horned Frogs are 5-1 on the season, and have won their last five, while only allowing five goals in that stretch and putting 16 goals in the opposition’s net.
TCU has a vastly higher tempo offense compared to the Huskies, where through six games they’ve put up 103 shots, compared to 59 for the Dawgs in five games.
One area to be improved for UW is it’s accuracy. It has only put 37% of its shots on target, while its opponents are getting 49% of its shots at the net.
“What we’re working on [Tuesday] was how we create higher percentage chances for ourselves and it’s been a little bit of our Achilles heel,” Gallimore said. “With the right combination of players and the right mindset we can get there and improve.”
Following the game against TCU, Washington will not return home, it will go straight to San Luis Opisbo for its final out-of-conference game versus Cal Poly next Thursday at 5 p.m. This will be the Huskies’ longest road trip of the season.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
