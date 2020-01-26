UW comes back in singles to beat Cal Poly

After fairly easy sweeps in the top three singles matches evened the score at 2-2, the Washington men’s tennis team turned to the bottom three players on its singles lineup against Cal Poly, who came through to give the Huskies a 5-2 win.
When sophomore Ewen Lumsden wrapped up a 6-2, 6-2 win on Court 2 to make the match even, sophomore Jack Pulliam, senior Liam Puttergill, and sophomore Adam Torocsik were all in the thick of heated battles. Over 50 minutes later, Torocsik pulled out a win on Court 6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
That result gave Washington its first lead of the day at 3-2, and just minutes later, Pulliam bounced back from a rough first set to win 0-6, 6-4, 7-5 and give the Huskies the match.
Puttergill, with the match already decided, finished off a win of his own on Court 5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to end the night.
The three matches capped off a comeback that began with the Dawgs dropping the doubles point.
In doubles, the UW’s top pairing of Alexis Alvarez and Jack Davis rolled 6-2, but Washington’s second two pairs — Lumsden and Pulliam on Court 2 and Kailuhia Lam and Puttergill on Court 3 — both lost 6-3.
The Huskies went into singles action playing catchup, and it didn’t take long to do so. Davis won his singles match on Court 1 6-3, 6-2 to improve to improve to 4-0 on the year at No. 1. Brandon Wong lost on Court 3 6-0, 6-4, but Lumsden won 6-2, 6-2 on Court 2 to tie the match up at 2-2.
That made it a best-of-three for the final three singles matches, which the Huskies ended up sweeping.
Weekend-opening sweep
The Huskies started their weekend with a 7-0 result over a winless Grand Canyon squad, dropping just two sets in the victory.
After Washington took the doubles point, Davis and Lumsden swept through a pair of wins on Courts 1 and 2, and Torocsik won 6-2, 6-4 on Court 6 to seal the victory.
Puttergill and Wong both won in third-set tiebreakers after splitting their first two, with the latter taking a marathon final set 19-17. Pulliam capped off the perfect day with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win.
