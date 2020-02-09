Balanced mix of offense and defense help Huskies snap nine game losing streak

The Washington women’s basketball team started out hot offensively to the tune of 37 first half points but it was the defense that sealed the deal in a 61-52 win over Colorado and snap a nine-game losing streak.
The Huskies (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12) finished the first half with nine assists on 13 made field goals. Seven of those assists came from the starters, with Mai-Loni Henson, Amber Melgoza and Missy Peterson, with each contributing two.
“I thought we did a nice job of not waiting for the trap to come to us, but making sure our outlets were available and we had some greedy receivers,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
Colorado’s (14-9, 3-9 Pac-12) aggressive style of defense still gave Washington some troubles with six turnovers in the first half and they finished the game with 16.
The corner three was also kind to the Dawgs, with four of their five made three-pointers coming from either corner in the first half. They only shot 20% from elsewhere beyond the arc.
“I thought we did a really nice job of, once we got into the paint, making the right read, not forcing it, making sure we were on balance, jump-stopping and kicking it out,” Wynn said. “We had a lot of really good kick out passes today.”
Coming into the third quarter, the Dawgs held a 13 point lead and a familiar situation arose when the Buffs reeled together an 8-0 run early in the quarter, and then a 9-0 run later in the third to cut the lead to two.
The UW defense stepped up down the stretch and following that 9-0 run, CU 11 more points throughout the rest of the game.
“They were in tune to each other defensively and they got stops and that gave them confidence now to play on the offensive end,” Wynn said. “I thought we did a really nice job of moving the basketball tonight, I thought we did a really good job of, for the most part, taking care of the basketball.”
Washington forced 14 turnovers in the second half and grabbed five steals in just the fourth quarter alone. The Dawgs finished the game with 19 points off turnovers to just seven for Colorado.
“Today I thought we really let our defense dictate our offense, you know get some transition, get some steals, that’s something that we’ve been lacking the past couple of games,” Henson said.
Guard T.T. Watkins also started today’s game for the first time all season and contributed seven points along with a career-high 8 rebounds.
Washington heads down south for another road trip, it will face Arizona on Friday at 6 p.m. PT and Arizona State on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.