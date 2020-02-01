Huskies continue good form, win third straight

The No. 23 Washington women’s tennis team took down Purdue in a convincing 6-1 victory at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on Saturday.
The Huskies (7-2) came into today’s matchup looking to build on their past two wins and climb back up the national rankings. The day followed the same pattern that has become familiar to the Dawgs in recent matchups: win the doubles point and carry the momentum through singles play.
“I just told the team that I was really impressed with how we came out in the beginning of our singles,” said head coach Robin Stephenson. “It was great to get the doubles point and then I just challenged them for the first 20 minutes of the match, to really put our foot on the gas, get out to a lead, and try to get momentum.”
In doubles, the Huskies came away with victories at No. 1 and No. 2 to secure the early 1-0 lead. Senior Katarina Kopcalic and sophomore Nika Zupancic picked up where they left off yesterday, winning the first set for UW 6-3.
“It’s definitely a different thing to play with Kat, but it’s been so fun,” said Zupancic. “I feel like our characters combine really well together. I think we were pretty solid in doubles because we get along so well. We know exactly what each person is going to play and that’s crucial in doubles.”
Still yet to lose a doubles match, junior Vanessa Wong and senior Natsuho Arakawa have been a strong duo this season. However, four of their seven matches have been unfinished. Nonetheless, the No. 1 duo won the decisive set 6-3, claiming the doubles point for the Huskies in Saturday’s match.
In the unfinished match, sophomore Zoey Weil partnered with fellow sophomore Delara Zamani for the second straight match. The Washington duo was leading 6-5 in a close one when the set was classed unfinished.
In singles, Kopcalic and Zupanic followed up their strong doubles outing with two singles wins. Zupancic seems to be getting back into her groove, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4. In similar fashion, Kopcalic dismantled her opponent at No. 3, winning 6-0, 6-4.
“I didn’t have a great start to the season, but it happens,” said Zupancic. “I was just on court as much as I was able to be during the week to work on things that didn’t go well the last couple of weeks which helped and paid off in the matches.”
Wong and Arakawa both are yet to be beaten this season after two more wins in singles. Wong took down Purdue’s Ena Babic by a score of 6-2, 6-3, while Arakawa won her match (6-4, 6-3) in straight sets as well.
“Today was very different because she plays a different game style,” said Wong. “She has a one handed backhand which is very rare. Some things that worked for me were staying in there and moving the ball around. She didn’t really like getting stretched out and out-consisting her. She was going for a lot, so I had to make sure I was staying in the point hitting that one extra shot all the time.”
Weil capped off the victory for UW, playing out her match at No. 5, winning (6-1, 7-5).
Freshman Ashley Chang played in her second straight match today, but was unable to win at No. 6, losing 1-6, 2-6 against Zala Dovnik.
The Huskies have a two week break before returning to action with an away match at Kansas State on Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.
“I think it’s really good timing because we’ve played nine matches now,” said Stephenson. “Obviously we wish we were going to indoor nationals, but I don’t think it’ll be bad to have a little bit of time here to work on some stuff, get the bodies rested, get the minds rested, and get ready for a really tough February.”
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
