'Reset button': Washington left looking for answers after Colorado blowout

Five minutes.
That’s all the time it took for the Washington men’s basketball team to completely collapse in Las Vegas.
Facing Colorado in a neutral site, non-conference game after their unexpected loss to Montana Wednesday, head coach Mike Hopkins opted for a new starting lineup, replacing juniors Jamal Bey and Erik Stevenson with sophomore RaeQuan Battle and junior Nate Pryor.
“We tried to shake up the starting lineup a little bit,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “I thought it would help with our turnovers but defensively we just got diced.”
However, Washington’s struggles at the start continued, and the Buffaloes (5-1) blitzed the Huskies 11-2 in the first five minutes after tipoff as the UW lost 92-69 and trailed by as many as 36.
Washington was simply outplayed in essentially every aspect of the game, and it was the most apparent in the first half. Colorado ran rampant before the break, shooting 60% from the field and going 5-of-10 from three-point range. The Buffaloes also strung together a 10-0 run at the 14-minute mark, and added a seven-minute long, 22-10 run halfway through the first period.
“They passed it wherever they wanted to go,” Hopkins said. “That’s not how we’ve played in the past, we’ve taken away things.
“It was just too easy for them.”
However, CU’s 9-0 run against the UW’s new lineup set the tone for the entire game. During the streak, Washington missed seven shots — four of which came from three-point range — while Colorado converted three of its four chances. Sophomore Riley Sorn attributed the Huskies’ (1-6, 0-2 Pac-12)early problems to a lack of energy and ball movement.
“Little things like that at the beginning are the biggest thing to come out with a win,” he said.
Led by senior forward Dallas Walton, whose 12 first half points put him well on the way to a career-high 22, the Colorado offense operated at peak capacity against the Washington’s defense. The Buffs finished the night with five players in double-digits, despite star point guard McKinley Wright IV only posting five in the entire game.
Colorado punished Washington at the charity stripe, as 20 fouls sent CU to the free throw line 28 times. The Buffs also hurt the Huskies on the boards, out-rebounding them 43-28.
CU’s 52 first half points were more than the UW scored in its loss to UC Riverside Dec. 1 and the same amount Washington managed in its season opener against Baylor Nov. 29.
While the Huskies struggled on defense in the first half, its offense was equally, if not, worse. Washington scored just 30 points in the first half, with and entering the break, only four UW players had even made it onto the scoresheet. The Huskies shot 37.5% from the floor, and went 1-of-10 from three-point range in the first period, which Hopkins said was because of the Buffs defense.
“I felt like they played good initial defense and the ball stopped,” he said. “We ended up taking touch shots and we’ve got to be better for sure.”
Senior Quade Green, Washington’s leading scorer, was 2-of-9 from the field and finished the night shooting just 4-of-14 and 0-of-5 from distance. Three UW starters combined for two points in the entire game, and the Huskies turned the ball over eight times in the first half.
Sorn, the backup center, was the only player who showed up offensively, scoring a career high 16 points in extended minutes. Until a pair of free throws from Green with four minutes in the first half, Sorn was the only UW player with multiple made baskets.
Upon returning from Las Vegas, Washington will get a much-needed 11-day break before welcoming Arizona to Seattle Dec. 31 to begin the main segment of the Pac-12 season.
“The biggest thing is to hit the reset button,” Hopkins said.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.