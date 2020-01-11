Lopsided fourth quarter dooms Huskies in second-straight loss

The Washington women's basketball team was in control through three quarters, and then everything changed in the final ten minutes of its 66-59 loss to Washington State.
In the fourth quarter, the Huskies (10-5, 2-2 Pac-12) had their highest scoring quarter of the game with 17 points. The problem was the Cougars (9-7, 2-2 Pac-12) shot 64% from the field and 71% from three en route to 29 fourth quarter points.
“We were trying to switch everything, they got some high-arching shots, any kind of penetration that they got, they were able to kick it out,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
The Dawgs went into the final period with a five-point lead, but they still left a lot to be desired through the first 30 minutes.
“Nothing came easy for us, they did a nice job defensively, I thought we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well,” Wynn said. “We missed a lot of layups in the first quarter, we played a little too fast, I think for the whole game we might’ve missed 20 layups, and we didn’t have the bench production offensively like we normally do.”
In the Cougars past game against Cal, they scored 31 points in the first quarter alone. Today, the UW defense held them from scoring until the 3:51 mark of the first quarter. The Huskies only allowed six points through the whole first period, but only led by four at that point.
The second quarter featured a back-and-forth effort that included a couple lead changes. A late run by the Dawgs gave them its largest lead of seven following a step-back three point jumper from Rita Pleskevich and then a jumper from T. T. Watkins on the ensuing possession.
A lot of the first half scoring came in bunches for the Huskies. In the first quarter, they reeled off six points in under a minute after the first media timeout. They then scored another six points just before the two-minute mark in the second quarter, and only needed 60 seconds to do so.
The Dawgs shot under 30% from three and knocked down five triples. Three of which came off the hands of Missy Peterson as part of her 13-point outing.
“I think when I start to hit three, it makes it so the defense has to worry about me behind the arc,” Peterson said. “I think it’s part of my job, as well as the rest of the team to set screens and help other people get open, to cut hard, to get open lanes to make drives or other decisions.”
The Dawgs were also only able to convert 6-of-11 shots from the free throw line, while the Cougs knocked down 11 of their 13 attempts from the charity stripe.
“We didn’t get ourselves to the free throw line, and we did, we didn’t capitalize,” Wynn said. “6-for-11 isn’t gonna win basketball games in this league.”
Washington will stay home for the week and host Arizona State on Friday at 7 p.m. and then Arizona on Sunday at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
