Young UW lineup demolishes Oklahoma

Facing No. 3 Oklahoma for the first time outside of the World Series since 2017, the No. 2 Washington softball team stacked its lineup with youth, and the youth delivered in a dominant 12-2 win to kick off its second day at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Washington had gone 4-1 in its previous five meetings with Oklahoma, with the two sides putting up a grand total of 10 total runs in that span. The Huskies (13-1) beat that themselves, and did so behind a group of players that wasn’t on the team when the UW last faced the Sooners at the 2018 World Series.
All nine of Washington’s hits came off the bats of freshmen or sophomores. All 12 runs were driven in by underclassmen — including seven on four home runs — and just one of those runs was scored by an upperclassmen.
Sophomore Baylee Klingler started the Huskies off in the top of the first, taking G Juarez deep to right field for a two-run homer. That would be the first of three two-run shots — two for Klingler alone — in the first two innings, which put the Dawgs ahead 6-0 early.
Oklahoma needed three pitchers to get through the first two innings, and ultimately ended up using five in the game.
Klingler added two walks to her 2-for-2 game, driving in four runs.
Washington’s other early homer came from sophomore shortstop Ari Quiñones, who pulled a ball out to right field for her first collegiate extra-base hit, let alone her first home run. She added a single in the fourth and a perfect squeeze in the sixth to go 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three more runs scored.
In the circle, Kelley Lynch made her second start against a top-five opponent this season, and shut the Sooners down while her teammates gave her a big lead to work with. After two outings that ended early because of command issues, Lynch worked around a pair of four-pitch walks in the first inning before settling down for four scoreless frames, allowing just one hit.
Oklahoma started to figure Lynch out in the fifth inning, plating two runs on four hits, but the freshman worked out of it, thanks in large part to an inning-ending double play by Quiñones on a liner at short.
Washington rallied four four more runs in the top of the seventh, including three on Jadelyn Allchin’s first career home run.
Junior Gabbie Plain came in for the sixth and pitched two easy innings to seal the win.
The Huskies will continue play in Cathedral City tonight at 5 p.m. against Nebraska.
