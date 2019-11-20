Bodily, Bartlow, Clark all honored among conference’s best after breakthrough season

Fresh off its first Pac-12 championship since 2013, the No. 6 Washington men’s soccer team gathered in several postseason awards for its efforts.
Taking three out of the four major award categories, Blake Bodily won Pac-12 Player of the Year, Ethan Bartlow won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Jamie Clark won Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
Bodily had another breakout season for the Huskies in his junior season, contributing a career-best 10 goals, and 25 points. The junior from Eagle, Idaho becomes Washington’s first conference player of the year since 2007, when Ely Allen won the award.
Bartlow was the anchor of the Huskies’ defense, contributing to 11 shutouts this season and scoring three goals, a career-high. The sophomore is the first UW player to win defensive player of the year honors, and the first non-Stanford athlete to ever win.
Both Bodily and Bartlow were also named to the First-Team All-Conference teams.
Midfielders John Magnus (Second-Team), Christian Soto (Honorable Mention), and Dylan Teves (Honorable Mention), and goalkeeper Sam Fowler (Honorable Mention) also picked up postseason honors.
Clark picked up his second coach of the year honor after leading the Huskies to their best Pac-12 season since 2013, winning eight games in conference. Washington led the conference in scoring, assists, and only allowed 11 goals all year, tied for the league-low.
The Huskies will open their NCAA tournament this Sunday at home, in hopes of advancing past the first round since 2016.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.