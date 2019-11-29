More balance for UW offense in seventh straight Apple Cup win

The Washington football team had rushed for over 150 yards in all five previous Apple Cups in the Chris Petersen era, and over 200 yards in three of them. With quarterback Jacob Eason throwing five interceptions in the past three games, it seemed unlikely that things would change. But they did.
For the first time in three years, passing yards outweighed rushing for Washington in the Apple Cup, with Eason throwing for 244 yards and the Huskies rushing for just 98.
“We knew we wanted to be aggressive and take some shots and make it into a throw-first style, which is different than what we’ve done,” offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said.
From the start, things looked different. The Huskies opened their first drive with three straight pass attempts, a strategy that got them back a yard from where they started and forced them to punt. They returned to rushing on four of the five plays on the next drive, but the highlight was a 57-yard pass from Eason to sophomore Terrell Bynum.
While their only touchdown in the first quarter came from a quarterback sneak, not a pass, it was clear the run game wasn’t really working for the Huskies. They rushed for only 9 yards, nothing compared to previous rushing performances.
“That’s been a little bit of our problem in the past,” Petersen said. “If we’re not running the ball that efficiently, and we can’t throw it, you’ve got big problems.”
Then, in the second quarter, Eason threw for 100 yards. The Huskies scored two touchdowns. It started to look like no matter how it got there, the result of the Apple Cup wouldn’t change.
“I think we started taking what they were giving us,” senior Nick Harris said. “They know that we were going to roll them up front; their D-tackles are 250. Then they’ve got to move, they’ve got to bring down safeties, they’ve got to play with a packed box. That’s what they did, and that’s when we started throwing bombs over their head. That’s when we started scoring.”
Washington is a team that has been looking for balance. The last five years of Apple Cups, the Huskies have skewed heavily to the run game. Washington State knew that.
"We knew that we had to take some shots, because they were going to stack the box," Bynum said. "We knew we had to throw it up a couple times, and we made some plays."
But they looked pretty even for this year’s game. In the first half, Washington ran the ball 15 times, and threw it 14 times. While pass attempts dropped in the second half as the Dawgs rushed successfully a few more times, passing yards and rushing yards were pretty close.
“Today,” Bynum said, “We took a big step.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
