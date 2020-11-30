Pro Husky Highlights: Trufant interception, Melgoza’s overseas success, and Robinson’s boxing debut

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes.
Desmond Trufant: NFL, Detroit Lions
While last week’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers featured an array of impressive performances by UW alumni, the most notable came from eight-year NFL veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant.
Among the longest tenured Huskies in the league, Trufant hauled in his 14th career interception, while finishing the game with four tackles and two passes defended. The pick came in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers threatened to seal the game with another score.
Trufant last suited up for the Huskies in 2012, where he received first-team All-Pac-12 honors, before being selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since then, Trufant played seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, qualifying for the Pro Bowl in 2016, before signing with Detroit this past March.
TRU! @DesmondTrufant records his 1️⃣4️⃣th @NFL career interception 🔥— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 22, 2020
📺 FOX#BowDown x #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/lxZ3irqXu2
Amber Melgoza: Italy-Serie A1, O.ME.P.S. Givova Battipaglia
While Amber Melgoza’s days of tearing up the Pac-12 might be over, her basketball career is not. In fact, last year’s leading scorer for the Washington women’s basketball team has taken her talents overseas to Battipaglia, Italy, where she is playing at the country’s highest level.
Though her team, O.ME.P.S. Givova Battipaglia, dropped its eighth straight game this past Thursday, Melgoza is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field.
Join us in congratulating Amber Melgoza on signing her contract to play professionally in Italy! ✍️ She will be joining the team Battipaglia in Battipaglia, Italy.— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) July 15, 2020
Release: https://t.co/jQkq96KZVc#AlwaysCompete x #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/GahZT8gZMj
Before signing with the Italian squad, Melgoza finished her career with the Huskies ranked eighth on Washington’s all-time scoring list. She averaged 18.1 points per game over her final three years, becoming just the third player in school history to score at least 500 points in three different seasons.
Nate Robinson: Boxing
This past Saturday, UW legend and former NBA standout Nate Robinson stepped into the ring, making his professional boxing debut on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. undercard, in a highly anticipated matchup with YouTube star Jake Paul.
Though Robinson lasted less than two rounds before being knocked out by a brutal overhand right from Paul, Robinson garnered praise throughout the professional sports community for his bravery in stepping into the ring without any prior fighting experience.
While a student at the UW, Robinson not only led the men’s basketball team in scoring in each of his three seasons, but suited up as a defensive back on the football field. Robinson then spent 11 seasons in the NBA, winning a record three slam dunk contests and logging a career average of 11 points per game.
Tonight I'm fighting for my brothers in the NBA, athletes across the world, and most importantly my children. #tysonjones #holdat pic.twitter.com/lkAqxRMBmQ— Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) November 28, 2020
