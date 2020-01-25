Washington's struggles continue in Colorado blowout

The Washington men’s basketball team continued its tough run in the Pac-12 this season, losing to No. 23 Colorado, 76-62, in Boulder.
After falling behind four minutes into the first half, the Huskies (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12) spent the rest of the night chasing the Buffaloes (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12). The loss snapped a five-game win streak Washington held over Colorado.
Lacking signs of improvement, the same things that have haunted the Huskies all season continued in the mountains. They turned the ball over, failed to guard the three-point line, and lost the battle on the offensive boards.
Following a disastrous one-point loss to Utah on Saturday, head coach Mike Hopkins changed his starting lineup, swapping freshman Jaden McDaniels for RaeQuan Battle. But Huskies once again struggled to take care of the ball. The Huskies had 19 turnovers, with three each from junior Hameir Wright, freshman RaeQuan Battle, and sophomores Elijah Hardy and Jamal Bey. Colorado had 22 points off of those giveaways.
Washington also struggled to keep the Colorado shooters contained and the Buffs rained in bucket after bucket from deep in the first half, going 7-for-11. Colorado point guard McKinley Wright IV was perfect on his two shots, and junior Maddox Daniels also added a pair of three-pointers off the bench. And though the Huskies didn’t allow a three-pointer in the second half, by then the damage was done.
Washington’s defensive rebounding wasn’t good again, either. The Dawgs gave up 12 offensive rebounds, above Colorado’s average this season, and the Buffs had nine more field goal attempts than the Huskies.
If there was a bright spot for Washington, it was the performance of Battle, who had 12 points in 31 minutes as a starter. Exclusively shooting threes, he went 4-for-12 on the night and had the third lowest plus-minus on the starters. The shooter also had two rebounds and an assist, though he also committed four fouls.
The Huskies will look to figure things out back at Hec Ed next week as they welcome the Arizona schools to Seattle.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
