Dietz: What has gotten into the Huskies?

TUCSON, Ariz. — After a 35-point demolition of California the weekend before, all of the wind in the Washington men’s basketball team’s sails appeared to leave in a double-digit defeat to rival and Pac-12 bottom-dweller Washington State at home.
All the momentum that the Huskies had promised they had built from the game was gone, or so it appeared.
Just a weekend later on the road, where they hadn’t won yet this season, the Huskies (15-16, 5-13) played their most complete games of the season in wins over Arizona State and Arizona on the road.
“We’re just playing basketball, going up and down and just having fun,” freshman forward Isaiah Stewart said after the UW’s win over the Wildcats.
But what exactly has gotten into these Huskies? They are certainly capable of that level of play, with Stewart and fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels still projected as first-round 2020 NBA draft picks and Nahziah Carter, Jamal Bey, and others possessing high upside.
It took until the last road trip of the season, but if the Huskies play the way they did in the first half against the Wildcats in particular, they could feasibly beat anyone in next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
“They’re learning how to win,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “You’ve got to make big plays at the end and you got to get stops. That’s what you gotta do.”
That’s been the biggest difference in Washington’s play of late, the first half has rarely been the problem. The UW held a double-digit lead against the Arizona the last time it played on Jan. 30, but a second half collapse saw it lose after a McDaniels technical changed the momentum.
Last Saturday, the roles were reversed down the stretch, with the Wildcats’ Christian Koloko picking up a key technical after a foul, giving the Huskies four free throws and taking momentum for good. Before salting away at the free throw line, it appeared the game would be the same story it had been all season.
With a significant double-digit lead at the half and even most of the way through the second half, the Huskies began to fall a part on the defensive end and allowed the Wildcats to bring the deficit to four with 3:55 to play.
The ensuing minutes saw Bey hit a three-pointer on the wing, followed by a UW defensive stop and another three from McDaniels in the blink of an eye. Perhaps the biggest change to this Washington team is that it has finally learned from its mistakes.
“Unfortunately our experience was the losing end for so many games,” Hopkins said. “To see them against ASU the other night and then tonight. We weren’t perfect but we made our foul shots. We spaced it. We were controlled when we had to get a shot later in the clock rather than rushing it.”
Now comes the challenge of repeating that success against the same Wildcats that the Huskies just dispatched on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.
But if Saturday in Tucson was any indication, Washington might be the most dangerous No. 12 seed in the country, and perhaps the best the Pac-12 has ever seen. But if the Huskies lose Wednesday, it won’t matter how talented they are. The goal has been the same all year, and even after a horrendous start to conference play, the Huskies are still in position to achieve that goal and reach the NCAA tournament, as everyone else in the Pac-12 does, in Vegas.
“You get a chance at the end of the day,” Hopkins said. “It’s what makes March Madness what it is. Anything can happen. We just got to go to Vegas and play against a great program like this and hopefully we can come back and execute the game plan.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
