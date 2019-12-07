Cinderella story comes to an end: UW loses heartbreaker, miss out on first-ever College Cup

Despite leading for the majority of the match, the No. 6 Washington men’s soccer team’s historic season came to a bitter end as it fell to No. 3 Georgetown 2-1 in Washington D.C. this morning.
The Huskies (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12) got off to a tremendous start and took an early lead in the third minute with an outstanding solo goal from Jaret Townsend. He eluded defenders in the box, got it to his left foot, and curled it beautifully into the top left corner that hit the underside of the crossbar and went into the net to put Washington up 1-0.
From that moment forward, the UW showcased its defensive dominance by constantly swarming defenders around the ball and not giving any space to the Hoyas (18-1-3, 7-0-2 Big East). Georgetown’s offense was kept in check for the majority of the first half and the UW was still up 1-0 at halftime.
Despite the great defensive play from the Huskies, there were two main themes throughout the course of the game that really came back to haunt them.
The first was missed opportunities and not being able to put the game away when given the chance. Lucas Meek had a couple of good looks early on but could not find the back of the net and although he had three shots, none of them were on-target.
Blake Bodily, the Hermann Trophy semifinalist who was kept relatively quiet by the Georgetown defense, had a couple of opportunities of his own, including a gilt-edged chance in the 67th minute when Gio Miglietti laid the ball off to him in the box with a bit of space but the shot ended up high.
The second issue Washington faced was foul trouble and carelessly giving the ball away, especially in its own territory. This was a recurring theme throughout and is what ultimately led to the turning point of the game in the 71st minute when Georgetown won a free kick deep in Washington territory and Jacob Montes curled it beautifully into the right side netting out of Sam Fowler’s reach to tie the game at 1-1.
Georgetown would get its second goal shortly afterwards in the 76th minute when defender Rio Hope-Gund played a long ball through the UW defense that was collected by Derek Dodson, who shot a low ground-ball that Fowler was able to get a hand on but not enough to keep it out of the net as Georgetown would take a 2-1 lead.
For the remainder of the game, the Husky offense attempted to get its equalizer but the Hoyas defense clinged to its 2-1 lead and eventually secured the win. Georgetown has now booked its place in the College Cup and a semifinal match against No. 7 Stanford next week.
The Washington men’s soccer team has a lot to be proud of this season, winning the Pac-12 championship for the first time since 2013 and making it to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.
Reach reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
