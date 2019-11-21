3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Colorado

Following its second bye week of the season, the Washington football team is on the road as it travels to Boulder to take on Colorado. Before the Huskies take the field Saturday night, let’s take a look at the Buffaloes.
3 numbers to know
60: Colorado’s senior quarterback Steven Montez has thrown for 60 career touchdowns. Montez is tied for second on the Buffaloes all-time passing touchdowns list and is just three touchdowns away from Cody Hawkins’ record of 63 career touchdowns. The three-year starter for the Buffaloes also ranks second on Colorado’s all-time leading passing yards list, just 400 yards shy of Sefo Liufau’s mark of 9746 yards.
469.3: The Colorado defense has given up 469.3 yards of offense per game this season, an increase of almost 90 yards from last season. This ranks second-to-last in the Pac-12 and near the bottom of the FBS in total defense. The Buffaloes have given up over 500 yards three times this season (Colorado State, Oregon, and USC) and have only held one team (Stanford) to under 400 yards.
1996: The Buffaloes have not beaten the Huskies since the 1996 Holiday Bowl, when they won 33-21. Colorado has lost its last nine matchups against Washington, two of these meetings coming when the Buffaloes were still in the Big 12. Since joining the Pac-12, the Buffaloes have been outscored 292 to 90 in their seven losses to the Huskies.
2 players to watch
Laviska Shenault Jr. - WR
The preseason All-American receiver has had an up-and-down junior season for the Buffaloes. Through nine games, Shenault has 400 less receiving yards and 6 less touchdowns than he did last year after the same amount of games. Shenault is still a leading receiver on the team, with two performances of over 200 yards, and has the most yards from scrimmage of any pass catcher on the team.
Mikial Onu - DB
The graduate transfer from SMU has been a bright spot on Colorado’s defense this season. Onu is tied for the Pac-12 lead in both interceptions and forced fumbles this season, with four and three, respectively. Forty-four percent of Colorado’s defensive turnovers this season can be attributed to Onu, who also has 56 total tackles, the third highest on the team and the most tackles of any player in the Colorado secondary.
1 recap of last week
The Buffaloes, like the Huskies, are coming off a bye week following a 16-13 win over Stanford that snapped a four-game losing streak. The low-scoring affair came down to the wire with freshman placekicker Evan Price connecting on his third field goal of the game to win the game for the Buffaloes as time expired.
Montez led the Buffaloes offensively with 186 yards through the air and 40 yards on the ground, along with a rushing touchdown that was the Buffaloes’ only touchdown of the game. The Colorado defense also played well, holding the Cardinal offense to 372 yards and only one touchdown.
