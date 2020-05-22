Huskies offer local five-star football recruit J.T. Tuimoloau first basketball scholarship

In an attempt to lure the No. 1 football recruit in the country, the University of Washington extended an offer to Eastside Catholic High School’s J.T. Tuimoloau — in basketball.
While Tuimoloau is a highly regarded recruit on the football field, his physical frame also makes him an appealing basketball prospect. According to 247 Sports, Tuimoloau spends his time in the post on the hardwood, as his 6-foot-4.5-inch 277-pound frame makes him a versatile two-sport athlete.
The five-star defensive lineman from Sammamish, Washington also received his first football offer from the UW when the Huskies offered him back in November 2017.
The Eastside Catholic star will sign a football scholarship, so numbers-wise, the basketball scholarship is purely symbolic, but the offer from Hopkins opens the door for Tuimoloau to add his name to the list of multi-sport athletes in the history of the UW football team.
Former NBA star Nate Robinson began his career at Washington as a defensive back before switching to hoops at the beginning of his sophomore year. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins took to the hardwood following the completion of his freshman year with the football team before ultimately focusing on football. Most recently, wide receiver Dante Pettis competed for the track team in the long jump.
Securing Tuimoloau is a priority for the football team, and his recruitment is led by Defensive Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and defensive line coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator Ikaika Malloe. The Sammamish native is a standout defensive lineman and the leading member of a highly regarded 2021 recruiting class for the state of Washington.
With Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard locked up, landing Tuimoloau would be a huge boost for Washington’s 2021 recruiting class. Along with Tuimoloau, the Huskies are in pursuit of another in-state five-star: Steilacoom High School wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Tuimoloau remains a hot target for the Huskies, but now for two teams, instead of one.
