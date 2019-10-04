Huskies come back to earth in ugly loss at USC

The No. 8 Washington volleyball team couldn’t build any momentum off its upset of top-ranked Stanford, tripping up at USC in a four-set loss 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23.
The Huskies (10-3, 1-2 Pac-12) hit an ugly .100 and had eight service aces. Excluding the second set — the one the Dawgs won — they hit just .039.
Senior outside hitter Kara Bajema led the Huskies with 14 kills, but hit just .128, with eight errors on 47 attacks. Junior Samantha Drecshel was slightly behind in both categories, with 11 kills on a .125 clip.
No UW player that finished with more than one kill on the night finished with a hitting percentage above .154.
Washington fell behind 8-7 in the first set and never recovered, despite a couple of small runs. It was the opposite story in the third, when USC pulled away from 19-19 tie with six straight points to take the set.
The Huskies led by as many as five points early in the fourth, but USC came back to take the lead it would never surrender on two UW attack errors.
That .100 hitting percentage is the second-lowest for the UW this season, only better than the .062 in its loss to Hawai’i. The Huskies’ three losses this season have all come in games in which they have hit under .200.
Washington will try to get back on track Sunday at 2 p.m. when it takes on UCLA.
