Scouting Washington State: Elleby, turnovers, and more to watch in Pullman

It’s Apple Cup time again, as the Washington men’s basketball team heads to the Palouse looking to end its five game losing streak against in-state rival Washington State. Check out the numbers, players, and trends to watch before tipoff at Beasley Coliseum.
Last time out
WSU started the season hot, finishing the nonconference season 9-4. But like the Huskies, the Cougars (13-10, 4-6 Pac-12) have struggled in the Pac-12. Junior Isaac Bonton and sophomore CJ Elleby have carried the team offensively, accounting for 49% of Washington State’s points in the 10 games its played in the Pac-12. But WSU also pulled out some unexpected wins, sweeping the Oregon schools two weeks ago.
Washington State split its weekend with the Arizona schools. The Cougars upset the Sun Devils 67-65 on the back of a season high 27-point night from Elleby. WSU also combined for 10 three pointers and 12 steals to snap a two game skid and win its third consecutive game at home.
However, the Cougs quickly followed that performance with a 66-49 loss to the Wildcats. Junior Isaac Bonton was the only WSU player in double digits, and the seven points from Elleby was his second-lowest of the season. Washington State also shot just 3-of-18 from three-point range and made 6-of-13 of its free throws.
Projected starters
G - Jervae Robinson, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, senior
G - Isaac Bonton, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, junior
G - Noah Williams, 6-foot-5, 192 pounds, freshman
F - CJ Elleby, 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, sophomore
F - Jeff Pollard, 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, senior
Elleby and Bonton are the two main scoring options for the Cougars. The pair average 18.3 and 14.5 points per game respectively, the only two in double digits on WSU’s roster. They are also Washington State’s preeminent three-point threats. Both Bonton and Elleby shoot 33% from deep, and have attempted a combined 272 shots from deep.
A Cleveland High school alum, Elleby also leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per game and 34 steals. However, his 70 personal fouls are a team high too, with the second closest player 15 behind.
Besides them, senior Jervae Robinson adds a defensive presence at guard and freshman Noah Williams, recently moved into a starting role, has shown flashes as an offensive rebounder. Senior Jeff Pollard, who is third in scoring with nine points per game, is the only other player besides Elleby to start every game this season.
Off the bench, look from contribution from sophomore shooter Aljaž Kunc, senior Jaylen Shead, and junior forward Tony Miller, who just returned from injury.
Outlook
As has been the case a few times this year, KenPom favors the Huskies to win 69-66 despite Washington’s slide to the bottom of the Pac-12. And once again, the biggest key to this game will be the turnover battle. Washington State forces turnovers on 21.8% of its defensive possessions, while Washington turns the ball over on 21.4% of its offensive possessions.
Another trend to keep an eye on is the three-point line. Despite not shooting it at an amazing percentage, the Cougars shoot a lot from behind the arc, something that should keep them away from the Huskies strong defense in the block. Washington could also potentially score well on the low block, but if they are baited into a shootout, things could go wrong quickly.
Washington desperately needs a win this week, and a game with a rival that has also struggled this season could be exactly what the doctor ordered. But if there have been any takeaways from this season, it’s that nothing with this team is given, and that includes this game with the Cougs.
Tip off is set for 3 p.m. in Beasley Coliseum and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
