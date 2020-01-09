Quade Green ruled academically ineligible

After being granted early eligibility to play at the beginning of the season following a transfer from Kentucky, sophomore guard Quade Green has been ruled academically ineligible for winter quarter, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.
Multiple sources have confirmed Goodman’s report that the point guard, who had been averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists per game, will have to sit out the rest of the academic quarter, at least, with a possible return in mid-March, according to Goodman.
Washington’s last day of winter instruction is March 13, with final exams ending on March 20. If the Huskies were to play in the NCAA tournament or the NIT, Goodman reported he would have a slight chance of playing again this season.
The natural replacement for Green would be Elijah Hardy, who started every game in Washington’s preseason tour in Italy, and started its exhibition against Western Washington. Hardy is averaging just under eight minutes per game for the Huskies this year.
Along with Hardy, true freshman Marcus Tsohonis could also begin to contribute for the Huskies, after head coach Mike Hopkins announced he would redshirt in December. With Green out for the foreseeable future, Hopkins could elect to burn Tsohonis’ redshirt for some bench point guard depth.
The Huskies are playing their first true road conference game of the season Thursday night against Stanford at 6 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
