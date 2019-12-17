Instant: Huskies keep streak going against Seattle U

The No. 22 Washington men’s basketball team, after an idle week got back to business with a 81-59 win over Seattle U. With only one loss on its seven-game homestand, the UW finished its nonconference slate at Alaska Airlines arena with a victory after suffering a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga a week and a half ago.
Isaiah Stewart continued to dominate for the UW, scoring a career-high 27 points and hauling in 13 rebounds on a blistering 11-of-14 shooting. Quade Green and Jaden McDaniels were the only other Washington players in double figures, with Green scoring 20 and knocking down four three-pointers and McDaniels scoring 10.
The win continues a dominant trend in the Huskies-Redhawks rivalry, as Seattle U has not beaten Washington since November 28, 1978.
The UW offense got off to a strong start, with 28 points through the first 14 minutes, and time for much more in the opening half. But then the Huskies (8-2) went cold. They couldn’t put the ball in the hoop in the final 6:35 of the first half, and trailed 33-32 at the break.
Stewart and Green did most of the damage in the first half, scoring 11 and seven points, respectively, with the former pulling down six rebounds.
Aside from Stewart, however, the Huskies had a hard time on the glass. The rest of the team managed just eight rebounds for a total of 14 compared to the Redhawks’ 19. Offensive rebounding haunted the Huskies once again, as they only grabbed one in the first half. The Redhawks (6-6) managed seven with a smaller lineup.
Washington got off to a strong start in the second half, grabbing an early lead after two threes from Green, but let Seattle U hang around. Despite holding the Redhawks to a poor shooting percentage, careless turnovers and another poor shooting slump from the Huskies kept it close. Midway through the second half, the UW went through a near six minute field goal drought.
After a Hameir Wright triple with 8:16 to go, the Huskies were holding on to a 55-50 lead.
In the ensuing four minutes, the Huskies would go on a small run to build the lead to 11, their largest of the contest, to put the game out of reach in the waning moments.
Up next
The Huskies will head to Honolulu to open play in the Diamond Head Classic against Ball State on Sunday in their final tuneup before conference season. They are guaranteed two more games after the Diamond Head opener.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com.
