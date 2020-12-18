COVID-19 troubles force Washington to pass on bowl game, marking end of season

Following a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the offensive line, the Washington football team announced Friday afternoon that it has elected not to pursue a bowl game this season.
With the recent outbreak, Washington was left with no choice but to cancel their games against Oregon and the Pac-12 Championship game. Conference policy states that teams must have 53 eligible scholarship players in order to compete in a game.
“Unfortunately, due to the positive cases we have seen, specifically on our offensive line, we would have not been able to have a team ready to compete at a high level in a bowl game due to our return to play protocols,” Lake said.
While Washington was able to contain the virus for much of the season, speculation arose with the mysterious absences of Ryan Bowman, Puka Nacua, and Terrell Bynum during conference play.
“Despite the aggressive protocols we created and implemented at the onset of the season, and have strictly adhered to throughout the year, we still found ourselves in this position due to the power of this virus,” head football team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said.
The Wednesday following the Stanford game marked the first significant COVID-19 news within the program, when Washington announced it was suspending team activities after a virus outbreak within the team.
In the 10 days since initially suspending practice, Washington has still been unable to get back onto the field as positive COVID-19 cases continue to pop-up.
2020 will mark the first year Washington has not played in a bowl game since the 2009 season when it finished 5-7 under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
