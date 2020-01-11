Scouting Cal: Matt Bradley, free throws, and more to watch before the Huskies take on the Bears

The Washington men’s basketball team heads to Berkeley on Saturday looking to salvage a split on it’s first Pac-12 roadtrip of the season after it blew a double-digit lead in the 61-55 loss to Stanford on Thursday. Now in the second game of the post-Quade Green era, the Huskies (11-5, 1-2 Pac-12) will try to rebound at Haas Pavilion against a struggling California team. Here are the numbers, players, and trends to watch before the game.
Last time out
When Cal took the court against Washington State on Thursday, the Golden Bears (7-8, 1-1 Pac-12) were in the middle of a four game losing streak. But they came out hot against the Cougars, dropping 40 points and shooting 55 percent in the first half and then held on long enough to grab the 73-66 win. It was the first Pac-12 victory for first-year head coach Mark Fox.
The Bears were led by sophomore guard Matt Bradley, who played 39 minutes and dropped a career-high 26 points on an extremely efficient 10-for-14 shooting performance from the floor. He also added 10 rebounds, securing his first double-double of the year.
Bradley got some help from junior forward Grant Anticevich, who had 12 points in 38 minutes, and from senior guard Paris Austin, who had 17 points in 28 minutes off the bench. The Bears scored 32 points in the paint, and held the Cougars to just nine made shots in the second half.
Projected starters and players to watch
G - Paris Austin, 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, senior
G - Kareem South, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, graduate student
G - Matt Bradley, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, sophomore
F - Grant Anticevich, 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, junior
F - Andre Kelly, 6-foot-8, 255 pounds, sophomore
After sticking with the same lineup for most of the preseason, Fox made some changes against Washington State. The first-year coach moved Austin and sophomore forward Andre Kelly to the bench and started freshmen Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann respectively in their place.
However, after watching Paris shine from the bench and seeing as Thiemann played just 11 minutes compared to Kelly’s 24, there’s a decent chance Fox goes back to his original starting lineup.
No matter who starts at point guard or center though, Bradley is the centerpiece of the Bears. The sophomore is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 17.9 points on 45 percent shooting per game. He’s also leading the team in three-point shooting with 24 made threes.
Offensively, most of his help comes from grad transfer Kareem South. Originally hailing from Toronto, he made his way to Cal via Texas A&M Corpus Christi and averages 10.8 points and shoots 35 percent from three. Anticevich, who is second in minutes on the Bears, averages 8.8 points but is shooting 50 percent behind the arc this year, with 16 made threes on 32 attempts.
Outlook
Despite the loss of Green, KenPom predicts a 70-62 win for Washington. The Bears don’t do a whole lot on offense, have a tendency to turn the ball over, and don’t have the size to rebound well against a Washington team with two 6-foot-9 starters.
The Bears also struggle on defense. Opposing teams shoot 36 percent from three against Cal and it has one of the worst steal rates in the country at 5.6 percent, almost four points lower than the D-1 average.
But Cal does have one thing it’s really good at: free throw shooting. Bradley, South, and Austin all shoot over 83 percent from the stripe, and Kelly and Anticevich both hover around 75 percent. This is especially key since the Bears’ offense likes to play in the paint, and three of Washington’s starters — Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart, and Hameir Wright — are averaging over four fouls per 40 minutes
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.