Back with Team USA, Ali Aguilar ready to suit up against Washington

Leading up to the USA Softball Women’s National Team’s Feb. 18 exhibition in Tucson against No. 4 Arizona, current-Wildcat Dejah Mulipola led Team USA on a warm-up jog through campus to give her teammates a brief tour. In the pack, Ali Aguilar had one thought.
“I was like, ‘If we do that UW, it’s gonna be brutal,’” she said. “Because there are so many hills.”
Thursday, the three-time all-Pac-12 shortstop will return to Montlake with the Women’s National Team set to take on the No. 2 Washington softball team at 6 p.m. It’s the latest stop on the Stand Beside Her tour, with Major League Baseball helping to put together a five-month, cross-country tour of exhibitions as Team USA prepares for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Washington will be the fourth Pac-12 team to take on the Women’s National Team in the tour, and Aguilar will be the 10th player to take on either their alma mater or current school. She says she’s noticed some nerves when her teammates have played their old programs, but she isn’t worried about it now that it’s her turn, even if she does decide to subject everyone to a jog up the hill to the Quad beforehand.
“I’m just excited for a great competition and to be back on that field, in that environment that changed my life, and have a great time,” she said.
Aguilar, who finished her career first in UW history in runs scored, third in home runs, fourth in doubles, sixth in RBIs, and seventh in batting average, was drafted into the National Pro Fastpitch out of college before spending two seasons with the Toyota Motors Red Terriers of the Japan Softball League.
That meant more than just adjusting to life in another country and another culture. It meant getting used to life and softball outside of the rigid structure college provides.
“There’s no practice plan set for you,” Aguilar said. “There’s no, ‘You need to take this many balls and attack this many strikes.’ There’s not a system set up for you, so you have to take ownership of that yourself. You can’t look around for other people to provide it for you.”
Now, Aguilar is back in the United States full-time, solidifying a spot as the Women’s National Team’s starting shortstop and No. 3 hitter. Through 16 games on the Stand Beside Her tour, she’s hitting .565 with three home runs, two doubles, and 19 RBIs.
It won’t exactly be Aguilar’s first time seeing the UW program since graduating, though. The Huskies were set to face Team USA in February in Florida, but the matchup was canceled at the last minute due to travel constraints. And in the past three offseasons, Aguilar has come back to Montlake to train with the Huskies and be a mentor.
“We don’t have the biggest pro situation, so it’s kind of like having a big leaguer come back to your clubhouse and be around,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “You can watch how they’ve evolved and see the things they’ve done differently.”
There are just three players left on the UW roster who played with Aguilar. One of those is Sis Bates, who took over Aguilar’s spot at short and — for all of last season and the beginning of this one — at the top of the batting order. The two have stayed in contact the past three years and when Bates had to miss time with a concussion this past month, Aguilar was one of the many friends to check in on her.
“I’ve always kind of idolized Ali,” Bates said. “She’s just such a good role model for me on and off the field. Just seeing what she’s doing with the National Team, I’m just so proud to know her and be a past teammate with her.”
That mentorship role has been one Aguilar thought about even before she started at the UW. Her own first role model was Jenn Salling, Washington’s shortstop from 2009-11, whom she met at camps as a high schooler. In Aguilar’s junior season, Salling, a member of the Canadian Team, came back to Montlake as a graduate assistant.
The past three years after graduating, it’s been Aguilar’s turn to help out the next generation.
“I worked hard to get to this point, but it’s cool that I get to have that impact,” Aguilar said. “I hope that I can be someone that also gives back to UW or stays around and helps those, and inspires those that are younger.”
But for one night, it’ll be Aguilar suiting up opposite the Huskies, staying in the first-base dugout and trying to crush the pitches Tarr and pitching coach Lance Glasoe are calling. Asked how they’d approach their former star, Tarr first joked that she’d have her pitchers bowl the ball into the ground to keep Aguilar to just one base.
All she would say on record after that was that they had a “little plan” for her.
“I’d like to think I’ll still be able to hit it,” Aguilar said. “I might have changed my approach a little bit, so they’ve gotta be ready for it too.”
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.