Vegas, Baby: Huskies to face Broncos in reunion showdown

The Washington football team officially learned its postseason fate Sunday, and the Huskies are headed for a reunion in Sin City.
The UW will face off against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on Dec. 21.
The bowl will be Chris Petersen's final game at the helm for the Huskies, and will come against the school where he got his start as a head coach. After five seasons as the offensive coordinator in Boise, he took over the Broncos when Dan Hawkins left, and compiled a 92-12 record in eight seasons.
"It’s interesting sometimes how these things work out," Petersen said Sunday.
And unlike past years, where Petersen and the Huskies have had to deal with an extra-long wait before a bowl game, Washington will get the earliest postseason matchup a Pac-12 team can go to.
"I think we’re fine, because the coaches can be out (recruiting) this week," Petersen said. "This is the last week out for quite awhile, so they’re all out. Finals are this week, so the kids can take care of that. And then away we go. It’s really like a normal gameweek."
This will be Petersen's third time playing his old school with Washington. The Huskies and Broncos played a home-and-home series in 2014-15, with the UW winning the first matchup — the reopening of the new Husky Stadium — and losing the second — Jake Browning's first start as a true freshman.
Washington and Boise State have faced off once before in Las Vegas, when Petersen and the Broncos beat the Steve Sarkisian-led Huskies 28-26 in 2012. That was the third straight year Boise State had gone to Sin City for the bowl game; the Broncos went 3-0.
Boise State just wrapped up the Mountain West championship on Saturday with a 31-10 win over Hawaii.
Washington hasn't won a bowl game since the last time it didn't make the New Year's Six; the Huskies' last postseason win came in 2015 in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
