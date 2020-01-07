Yamashita: This is the McDaniels Washington needs

Thursday night was a disastrous one for freshman forward Jaden McDaniels.
The Federal Way product picked up four fouls in the first half against UCLA, including a technical foul from the bench. Four minutes into the second half McDaniels added his fifth and final foul, ending his night early for the second consecutive game. The freshman finished with three points, one assist, two rebounds, four turnovers, and five fouls in just 14 minutes.
In his postgame press conference, head coach Mike Hopkins simply said McDaniels had to be better and find ways to stay on the court.
That’s exactly what the young forward did on Sunday. Going up against a USC squad with more talent and success than UCLA this season, McDaniels was locked in all night, particularly on defense. The freshman was everywhere against the Trojans (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12), racking up six blocks by halftime and adding two steals.
“The biggest thing we keep telling these guys is you don’t have control of making or missing shots,” Hopkins said. “What you do have control of is how smart you play and how hard you play and he impacted the game.”
McDaniels also led the team with six defensive rebounds against a USC team that averages 12 offensive boards per game. In the blowout victory, Washington was plus-26 while he was on the court, second only to point guard Quade Green.
“We all was in on him,” Green said. “He had five fouls in the beginning of the first five of the second half [of Thursday’s game] I believe, so we all was in on him. Next thing you know he came out today and had six or seven blocks. He came out ready to hoop today.”
The 6-foot-9 wing’s contributions for the Huskies (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) on Sunday were just a flash of the abilities he has on defense. When most fans drool over his potential, it’s usually the smooth handles, shooting ability, or shot-creation, but he has all the tools to be a great defender as well.
With his near 7-foot wingspan, the freshman forward was a thorn in the side of the Trojans all game. McDaniels flew around the court all night, and most importantly played an extremely clean game. His first foul was called with just three minutes left in the first half and he ended the night with two. It’s his lowest total since the Nov. 24 win over San Diego.
“I thought a big part of the game today for us too was him not getting in foul trouble,” Hopkins said. “He’s been getting in foul trouble early [in] games and he hasn’t been able to be in there.”
McDaniels’ performance wasn’t perfect on Sunday — he missed four free throws, had three turnovers, and picked up a flagrant one foul after he tangled with USC’s Isaiah Mobley under the basket — but that kind of intensity, focus, and engagement, especially on defense, was exactly what the Huskies need from him going forward. Because for all the talent he possesses, it won’t serve anyone well if he’s fouled out and sitting on the bench.
But perhaps Hopkins said it best.
“He’s a difference-maker in all areas and aspects of our game and we need him.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
