Washington hosts Cal for first Pac-12 meet of the season

The No. 24 Washington gymnastics team is set to open its first Pac-12 meet against No. 10 California for its second home meet of the season. The Huskies started off heading in the right direction against Boise State and are looking to exceed further.
Last week, sophomore Amara Cunningham earned two career-highs on the floor and the vault with scores of 9.925, helping the team with her impressive results. Despite great individual scores, the team is looking to solidify higher overall scores.
“Especially [with] this college, one of our biggest competitors, I think we are really going to focus more on starting strong,” Cunningham said. “Sticking more of those vaults, sticking more of those bars and hitting those handstands and really just starting off the meet at the end of it today.”
The team finished with an overall 196.250, yet they are looking to increase their competitive mindset in order to reach the higher end of the 196s and potentially reach a score of 197. According to head coach Elise Ray-Statz, she believes the team is starting off in the right direction.
“We will put the women under different pressure situations and practice to simulate the meet,” Ray-Statz said. “We are home again, so that quick turnaround is sometimes nice because they are pretty fired up from tonight to do better, we will ride that way.”
Starting their second meet at home allows the Huskies to gain confidence, especially for some of the gymnasts who have made their debuts this season like Hannah Vandenkolk and Meaghan Ruttan. Senior captain Maya Washington also found the home energy supporting as she shared first on vault with Cunningham and fellow senior Evanni Roberson.
The Huskies have a strong record against Cal, with five wins including last season where they scored a 196.350 in Berkeley. Considering their record, and home energy boost, the Huskies look to step it up further.
“We had a major step from [Michigan], we stepped up in the right direction so that was really good,” Washington said
Going into the meet, the Huskies hope to improve on vault and beam and make it back to the 49 range to create a quick turnaround at home against one of their biggest competitors.
“We started off low on vault and it carried over on bars,” Washington said. “There was a little bit of a dip on theme, but we were able to end the meet super strong. It was a good atmosphere and good energy.”
The meet is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
