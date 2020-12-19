Stifling Oregon defense sends Washington to third straight conference loss

From the start, it was clear that the Washington women's basketball team was in for a tough matchup against No. 7 Oregon. After heading into the break trailing by only 11, the Huskies were unable to close the gap against a competitive Ducks defense, dropping their third straight conference game, 73-49.
After halftime, it became clear why the Ducks are undefeated and leading the Pac-12.
Eight of Oregon’s 13 players are 6’2’’ or taller, and for the first time of the season the height difference on the court made a noticeable impact against Washington. The Huskies (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) could barely get passes, let alone consistent shots, past a stifling UO defence in the first half. The Huskies turned the ball over 20 times during the game, with many of those intercepted passes and derailed shots.
The lone bright spot for Washington came from the bench, in center Darcy Rees. The junior, whose role has increased in the past few games, emerged as Washington’s leading scorer and tied a career-high with 20 points. Sophomore center Quay Miller finished second, with 11 points. No other Washington players finished with more than seven.
“Obviously we’re disappointed to get the loss,” Rees said. “But I think we really battled hard, especially in that first half. We forced them to do things I don’t think they were necessarily too comfortable with, so I think it was a really good learning experience.”
Although the Huskies played aggressively the entire game, the Ducks (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) were able to shut down the Huskies scoring from the start. In the first half, the Huskies only shot 33.3% from the field and 22.2% from deep.
If they were able to mend early scoring difficulties, the game may have been different, but the Ducks continued to shut down shooting, holding the Huskies to 33.9% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc for the game.
In the fourth quarter, the Huskies weren’t able to pull through defensively, and the Ducks scored 23 more points. With about two minutes to go, junior forward Haley Van Dyke was slow to get up after wrestling for a ball, then left the court pointing to her leg.
For the second game in a row, the team was without their usual leading scorer, freshman guard Tameiya Sadler. Head coach Jody Wynn noted post-game that Sadler would be “out indefinitely”. This leaves a big hole to fill for Washington as they head deeper into conference play.
“We’re not giving up, we’re not giving in,” Wynn said. “We all just have to get a little bit better.”
The Huskies will have a chance to rebound from the loss, albeit without Sadler, when they pick up Pac-12 play at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 as they take on No. 21 Oregon State at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
