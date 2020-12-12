Instant: Green wills Washington back but can't hit final shot against Oregon

A deep three just off the mark from Quade Green was all that separated Washington and rivals rivals Oregon, Saturday night, as a furious second-half comeback from UW fell just short, 74-71
Washington continued to shoot the ball well. Senior Hameir Wright and sophomore RaeQuan Battle both connected from three-point range in the first half. Green was also efficient throughout the first half, leading the team with 11 points at the break.
However, the Huskies (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) struggled to deal with the Ducks’ full court press and size. Foul trouble for Nate Roberts meant an extended run for Riley Sorn and a move for Hameir Wright to center. Oregon punished Washington inside throughout the first half. UO outscored the UW 26-6 in the paint and edged them 19-17 on the boards, including nine offensive rebounds.
Even with the size difference, Washington’s biggest problem was turnovers. The Huskies couldn’t take care of the ball, giving it away 13 times in the first half which resulted in 17 points. Green was the biggest culprit, with three turnovers, but three other players had at least two by halftime.
Despite Washington’s turnover problems, the Huskies stayed close for most of the first half. However, a 6-0 run from Oregon during the final two minutes gave the Ducks (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) some breathing room, 41-31 at the half.
Oregon’s first half buffer proved a difficult obstacle for Washington. The Huskies continued to trade baskets, but couldn't put together a run long enough to mount a comeback for the first ten minutes of the second half.
But Washington started to turn things around at the 10-minute mark. Green led an 8-0 run and forced Oregon to call a timeout. More contributions from Battle, and a dominant takeover from Green in the final four minutes gave Washington enough to get back in the game. Two free throws from Nate Pryor with less than two minutes left brought the game within one.
A big corner three from Eric Williams Jr. seemed to seal the game for Oregon, but Battle atoned for his over rotation on Williams Jr.'s three with an and-one layup to keep Washington within one.
Washington is back in action Wednesday, Dec. 16 when the Huskies welcome Montana to Alaska Airlines Arena for an 8 p.m. matchup.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
