Washington beat UCLA for the first time in eight years

The No. 11 Washington gymnastics team upset No. 3 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, with a score of 196.700 to 196.300 for the first time in eight years. The Bruins suffered three falls on beam, which allowed the Huskies grab the win to stun the hosts.
Once again, the Huskies were stellar on floor, earning a 49.350 with fifth-year senior Kristyn Hoffa leading the team with a 9.950 and senior Maya Washington earning a 9.925, continuing the high level of consistency the UW has demonstrated all season.
And while the Huskies were on the floor, the Bruins had three falls in their beam routine, which led to them finishing with a score of 47.875. Washington took the lead directly after that third rotation.
The Huskies currently ranks No. 8 on the floor nationally, and yet the Bruins, who are the No. 1 group on the floor, were unable to make a comeback.
On the beam, the Huskies earned their second highest score of the season with a 49.225, helping maintain the lead into the final rotation. All-around gymnast Evanni Roberson anchored the team with a 9.900 and each gymnast earned above a 9.800.
Washington’s bars gymnasts were consistent as well, scoring above 9.750s with senior Michaela Nelson opening and senior captain Madison Copiak closing their first rotation.
Hoffa started the vault strong for the Huskies, earning a career-best 9.875 and junior Geneva Thompson closed for the team with a 9.825. The Huskies finished with a 49.125 on vault.
The Huskies also earned a 48.975 on the bars, their lowest event score of the meet, but it didn’t matter as they were able to hold off the Bruins for the program’s fourth win ever against UCLA.
The Huskies stay on road as they head to Palo Alto to take on Stanford gymnastics at the Maple Pavilion on Monday Feb. 10 at 6 pm.
