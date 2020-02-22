Washington snaps losing streak, stomps Cal for third Pac-12 win

The Washington men’s basketball team finally snapped its nine-game losing streak on Saturday, defeating California 87-52. The Huskies’ defense clamped down on the Golden Bears, who went 15 minutes without scoring a field goal at one point, while four Washington players reached double digits in points.
"It was one of the best team performances across the board," head coach Mike Hopkin said.
Washington started out slow, only finding offense from junior Nahziah Carter, who scored seven of the Huskies’ opening nine points. But the UW started to get things going halfway through the quarter. Taking advantage of an 11:33 Cal field goal drought, the Huskies (13-15, 3-12 Pac-12) went on a 32-9 run to take a 43-26 lead into the half.
Junior forward Hameir Wright, who played one minute in Washington’s last two games, went 3-of-4 from three-point range. The Huskies also got contribution from freshman Jaden McDaniels, who added ten points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench in the first half. Carter led the team with 11 points at the break and was a team best plus-20. The Huskies had nine assists at the half, and the Bears (11-16, 5-9 Pac-12) had no answer.
"There was a lot of ball movement," Carter said. "We found guys tonight. We haven’t been doing the best job of doing that."
Washington didn’t slow down out of halftime either. After being held scoreless in the first half, freshman point guard Marcus Tsohonis hit three shots from deep. Cal then drew two quick technicals — one for head coach Mark Fox and one for sophomore Andre Kelly. The latter was the forward’s fifth and fouled him out of the game with 15 minutes to play. At the 10-minute mark of the second half, Washington was up 31.
"When Isaiah got doubled we went in and out." Hopkins said. "We shared it, we passed it, and that's great offensive flow. And that's what we've been showing the guys is that when that's been happening there's rhythm to that and better shots. And that's what we got tonight."
With almost a 30 point lead, the Huskies fed Stewart and Carter. The freshman added eight points in the second half for a total of 15 while the junior led the team with 16 points. McDaniels scored two more points and had two rebounds before sitting after receiving his sixth technical of the season.
"Playing the right way even when you’re up is mental toughness," Hopkins said. "Tonight was a great day in a lot of different ways. We were down, we got up, we had to keep it up, then we had a pretty decent lead and we had to keep trying to play the right way. When the subs came in they impacted the game on the defensive end. They stayed with the game plan and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what makes good teams."
Washington held Cal to just 24% shooting and forced 17 turnovers. Bears' sophomore Matt Bradley, who averages just more than 17 points per game, scored just 14 on 3-of-11 shooting. The Huskies shot 52% from the field themselves, and 11-of-22 from three. The UW also scored 18 points off of turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 34-28.
"We just worrying about one game at a time," Stewart said. "We not trying to look ahead or look behind. We happy we got one win. We happy we got this started, and we’re just going to try and keep it rolling and continue to play hard."
Up next
Washington welcomes cross-state rivals Washington State to Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The Huskies dropped the reverse match in Pullman after a career night from Cougars’ sophomore CJ Elleby.
