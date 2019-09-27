Huskies extend win streak to three in victory over Ducks

The Washington women’s soccer team opened up conference play with a 2-1 win over Oregon after striking first and maintaining its lead.
The first goal of the night came from redshirt freshman Vanessa Millsaps. While falling over, Millsaps fired a shot towards the net and managed to get perfect placement to the top left corner of the goal and just over the outstretched hands of the UO keeper.
Millsaps started her first game last week against Cal Poly, but tonight was her first career collegiate goal. Eight Huskies have now scored goals this season.
“We have no worries about who comes off and who goes on, it’s excitement for that player stepping on the field, on the bench and on the field, everyone’s excited for the chance that they get,” Millsaps said. “We’re definitely confident because there’s so much passion in this team to want to get a goal and get a win.”
Washington doubled down on its lead early in the second half, and sophomore Summer Yates was the main catalyst for that one. She stole a ball in the UO half and dribbled all around the box, making defenders miss then dumped the ball off the Kennedy Smith for the open goal. This is the third straight game in which Smith has scored a goal.
It took a little while for the offense to get going, it did not put up a shot until the 32nd minute from Summer Yates. In Washington’s win over TCU, it took 22 minutes for the team to get a shot. The Huskies have been more patient with their looks on net recently. UW only put up seven shots on the night but got five on target.
UW has not put up 10 goals in its past three games, and carries a plus-8 goal differential in that timespan.
“It’s huge for us, it’s not an individual effort, it’s everyone coming together and realizing the confidence that we have in each other and knowing what our teammates can do and trusting them to get it done,” Millsaps said. “And it just falls in place when we’re all together.”
Washington played three more players tonight than Oregon and spread the minutes out as a testament to the team’s depth.
“The depth is starting to come around and we didn’t even really use all of it,” head coach Lesle Gallimore said. “I think we’re in a good position if we stay healthy to be able to stay physically at a high level as conference moves along and that’s the goal, is to be rested and ready when the tournament comes.”
UW conceded a goal in the 54th minute after Emma Eddy redirected a corner kick off her head to get it past Ruelas. The Dawgs were able to stave off a flurry of late attacks from the Ducks late in the game.
Tonight was also Senior Night in which eight seniors were honored before the game. One was Jessica Udovich who played her first game on Montlake this season after recovering from an ACL injury a year ago.
“Each game I’ve just been adding minutes on, and so it's been a good adjustment, and it's going good,” Udovich said.
Next up, Washington hits the road again to take on California on Thursday Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. and Stanford on Sunday Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
