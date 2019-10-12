Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Arizona

It started out ugly, but the Washington football team pulled off a massive turnaround in a 51-27 win over Arizona.
The turning point
Arizona kicked the ball off to Washington to open the second half, and pretty much everything changed from a dreadful first two quarters for the UW offense. Washington opened the third quarter with a 75-yard touchdown drive and never looked back, finding the end zone on five of its eight third-quarter possessions. One of the other three ended in a field goal, and one three kneel-downs to ice the win.
UW player of the game: RB Salvon Ahmed
Aside from a 44-yard rush by Sean McGrew, the UW ground game was nearly nonexistent in the first half. In the second half, Ahmed showed up, finding the end zone three times and going for 66 yards.
One key number: -28
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate had rushed for over 100 yards in two of the Wildcats’ first four games. Washington held him to minus-28. He also helped the Dawgs find the end zone for the first time Saturday evening, fumbling a ball backwards without being touched that Brandon Wellington recovered for a touchdown.
Where does UW go from here?
Back home, where the Huskies will hope to emulate that second half more than the first. Next up on the schedule: No. 13 Oregon, which comes in as the undefeated favorite in the Pac-12 North.
Welcome to Oregon Hate Week, folks.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
