Instant reaction/analysis from the Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS — And so the season ends. But for the first time since 2015, the Washington football team ends its season on a winning note, beating No. 19 Boise State 38-7 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The turning point
This game turned the way it seems like all of Washington’s games this year did: with a takeaway leading to points. Boise State started to march down the field on its first drive of the second half with the UW up 17-0, but Elijah Molden put an end to it. Sniffing out a screen play, he crashed upfield, snagging an overthrow with one hand and bringing it back 31 yards to set the Huskies up just outside the red zone.
Three plays later, Richard Newton dove into the end zone to push the lead to 24-0, and despite Boise State finally finding the end zone later in the quarter, it never got close enough to threaten.
UW player of the game - Elijah Molden
There hadn’t been as many draft rumors swirling around the junior defensive back as, say, Jacob Eason or Hunter Bryant, but after today, that might start to change. Molden had yet another commanding game, racking up nine tackles and bringing in a one-handed interception to end Boise State’s first drive of the second half.
One key stat - 7
Washington pitched a shutout for the first 40 minutes of play, finishing with just seven points allowed, tying for a season-best. It’s just the sixth time the UW has held an opponent to single digits in a bowl game, the second time since 1990.
Where does UW go from here?
Back home, with a trophy, and into a very different future. The Chris Petersen era ends on a winning note, and for now, that’s what matters for UW fans.
