Rusnak dominates pentathlon, shatters school record

Day one of the MPSF Championships at the Dempsey Indoor was all about junior Hannah Rusnak, who put forth a dominant performance in the women’s pentathlon. Placing first in four of the five events en route to a school record 4,190 points, Rusnak shattered UW’s previous top clip, while simultaneously securing a spot in the upcoming indoor national meet.
When asked how she was able to perform so successfully, Rusnak emphasized the importance of allocating her attention equally amongst the day’s events.
“I just tried taking it one event at a time and focusing individually on each,” Rusnak said. “I started as a hurdler, then moved onto a high jumper, and kept continuing on.”
With regards to performing at indoor nationals, Rusnak noted that today’s meet will serve as a tool to learn from and use for development moving forward.
“Well there were some things that didn’t go so well today, so improving those is key,” she said. “I’ll bring the energy that I got from my PRs and high jump and continue to work on and tweak little things in each event.”
In addition to Rusnak’s career day, senior Olivia Gruver’s historic indoor season continued, as she broke the MPSF Championships meet record in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 7 inches. Gruver has recorded three of the NCAA’s top five all time performances in the event.
Among the day’s other notable performances by Huskies, sophomore Aaliyah Wilson ran a 7.32 in the women’s 60-meters to jump into second place in school history in the event. Moreover, junior Jack Rowe logged the school’s eighth-fastest men’s 5k time, finishing in just over 13 minutes, 54 seconds.
Of the Huskies who made the trip to compete in Boston for the weekend, junior Allie Schadler obliterated her previous 3k PR time by a whopping 14 seconds, which elevated her personal best from outside Washington’s top-10 list, all the way to number three in school history. Plus, senior Mick Stanovsek shaved some time off his indoor PR in the men’s mile with a 3:57.88, which moved him to number two in the UW record books and likely punched his ticket to nationals.
The Huskies will be back at the Dempsey Indoor tomorrow for Day 2 of the MPSF Championships, which start at 10:30 a.m. with the men’s heptathlon 60-meter hurdles.
