Kirshenbaum: With Bajema on the sidelines, Washington finds the team success it needs

Kara Bajema spent the first set of the No. 8 Washington Volleyball team’s sweep of Winthrop on a roll … as usual. She spent the second set racking up kills … as usual.
She spent the third set on the bench. Not usual.
For the first time since Sept. 13 — and just the second game all season — Bajema didn’t appear on the court in a set, but it wasn’t about anything she did. It was about everybody else.
In the first set, Washington’s offense sans Bajema was statistically inconsequential, hitting an even .000 with eight kills and eight errors. The Huskies took the set — barely — but it wasn’t the start to the tournament a No. 8 team would want.
“We just said that it’s all on us to do the things we’ve been doing all year and to just clean it up on our side and not to focus on the team on the other side of the net,” sophomore setter Ella May Powell said.
That wasn’t a message particularly necessary for Bajema, of course. She was busy putting up 10 kills in the first set alone. But for the rest of the Huskies, a change was needed.
Come the second set, it got better. Bajema still led the way, but her teammates nearly eliminated the errors, hitting .467 with eight kills. The difference? The change from a 25-23 first set to a 25-10 second.
And in the third, head coach Keegan Cook decided to hammer home his point, eliminating Bajema from the equation altogether.
“We’ve got a lot of great hitters on this team and we got them in the game,” Cook said. “Credit to Ella to get organized and put them in good situations.”
So Bajema watched from the sidelines. After two early errors in the set, so too do Samantha Drechsel. But rolling without its top two hitters, Washington’s offense kept thriving.
Senior middle blocker Avie Niece led the way in the set with four of her seven total kills. Sophomore middle blocker Marin Grote came in for her only action of the day and added three. Sophomore hitter Claire Hoffman had two, including the one that ended it. Junior Maria Bogomolova, primarily a serving specialist, got in on the offense with a thundering kill that lit the bench — and a crowd of 2,052 at Hec Ed — up.
In the back row, Cook also got junior Emma Calle and freshman Sianna Houghton into the game for meaningful tournament time.
“It’s really cool to have teammates that come off the bench just ready to go, wanting the ball, and ready for every situation,” Powell said. “I had full faith that giving them the ball was going to go well for us. That’s on them for just being ready at all times. It’s a tough situation to come into, but I’m really proud of them.”
After it was all over, Cook said that even if the set went down to the wire, he was going to keep Bajema out. He wanted the Huskies to find a way to win without her.
Because in the first set, Kara Bajema proved that with a decent defense and setter behind her, she could pretty much beat Winthrop by herself. Heck, in three sets, the Eagles only managed one more kill (19) than she did in two (18).
Tomorrow, though, the level of competition is going to ratchet up, with a South Carolina team fresh off an upset over a Colorado State squad many saw as the best non-seeded team in the tournament.
Washington has probably reached the point that Bajema can get it to alone. And at this point, it’s a pretty safe bet that she’s just going to get hers, every single game. But from here on out, the Huskies need the team effort they got in the second two sets Friday night if they want to go much farther.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
