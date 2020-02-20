UW bigs step up in face of injuries against Stanford

Entering the Washington men’s basketball team’s game with Stanford on Thursday, the Huskies found themselves running low on big men.
Junior forward Hameir Wright, who had started every game but one this season, was ruled out just before tip off with migraine symptoms, and Washington already knew it was going to be without redshirt freshman Nate Roberts, who missed the entire week of practice after being hit in the head.
So the Huskies (12-15, 2-12 Pac-12) turned to some new faces, namely senior Sam Timmins and redshirt freshman Bryan Penn-Johnson.
Timmins, who started in place of Wright, had made 25 appearances this season and was averaging a career low 7.2 minutes per game. Penn-Johnson had played five times all season. But the Huskies new big rotation held together. The redshirt freshman got it started, blocking Stanford’s Lukas Kisunas in the paint. He also drew a charge later in the game to create a turnover.
It was awesome to see [Penn-Johnson] go out and get those blocks,” Timmins said. “You could see it when he took that charge it was like a kid just running around on the playground being able to just enjoy the game he loves playing.”
But that was just the set up for Timmins. Picking up the ball near the baseline, the senior was quickly double-teamed. Looking like he was out of options, the senior went to his bag of tricks, breaking out the behind the back pass to find sophomore Jamal Bey wide open under the basket for an assist. The next possession, when freshman Isaiah Stewart found himself in the same position, Timmins made a back door cut to the rim and got the ball for an easy dunk.
“[Timmins] is a smart player, especially on the offensive end,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He’s a ball mover. The ball doesn’t stop when it hits his hands. He’s looking to make the extra pass. You know those are things that are contagious, that we’re trying to teach this team. And he does that. He knows our defense well, and he’s just a positive guy every day. I was happy for him today to get that opportunity and I thought he did well with it.”
Timmins would pick up another assist in the first half, feeding a cutting RaeQuan Battle for an easy layup, and broke the eight minute field goal drought in the second half by rolling his man to the basket for a dunk. He finished the night with four points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. The Huskies were minus-2 in his 17 minutes on the court, the lowest of any starter. Thursday was also the most Timmins had played since Pac-12 season started.
Penn-Johnson added a rebound and a block in eight minutes, the most he’s played in a Washington uniform and his first appearance since its 76-62 loss to Colorado. He was the only UW player with a positive plus-minus, coming in at plus-2.
“You struggle with minutes and it weighs on anyone,” Timmins said. “We’re all human and as much as you want to stay positive there are times when it gets to anyone. So seeing [Penn-Johnson] go through that and being in that same position, we get a chance to talk a lot. So it was a great feeling to see him go out there and do that.”
When Wright and Roberts return, Timmins and Penn-Johnson will likely return to the bench, but they at least showed that they can step up if called upon.
