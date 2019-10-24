UW defense cracks late on the road, ends win streak

The Washington women’s soccer team held on for a long time, but let a late goal go by that would decide a hard-fought 0-1 loss at No. 18 UCLA.
The Huskies (9-4-2, 5-2 Pac-12) came into the game riding a three-game winning streak, and was 2-1 on the road against ranked opponents.
The No. 18 Bruins (10-4-1, 4-3 Pac-12) had other ideas at home. Their offensive onslaught finally got past the Huskies in the 87th minute.
It all started with a near goal, and UW has able to usher the ball out of bounds, but gave up a corner kick. After a few chances, UCLA’s Maricarmen Reyes finally sent a ball into the net.
That was the 17th shot on the goal for the Bruins and eighth corner kick of the night. The UW didn’t earn a single corner kick the whole game, and only put up four shots.
The Washington defense was anchored by keeper Siena Ruelas, who recorded seven saves on the night, tying her career high for the fourth time.
The first half featured the UW being under siege for most of it. The Bruins put up eight shots and got three on target. Ruelas was able to keep the scoreboard clean with three saves and swallowing up a handful of crosses.
Washington had difficulty manufacturing offense in the first 45 minutes, only putting up three shots. The UW forwards put a lot of pressure on the UCLA backline in an attempt to get steals, and they forced some turnovers which created some offensive opportunities.
The second half was even less fruitful, only striking one shot.
The UW did take advantage of their few offensive chances, getting three of its four shots on target, but ultimately couldn’t get one through. Sophomore Summer Yates recorded two of those shots on net.
Washington has another big game just around the corner, it now travels to No. 7 USC on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Huskies have not lost back to back games this season and that streak will be tested later this weekend.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
