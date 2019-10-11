Hee shines as UW starts Fall Classic with win

The Washington softball team opened the annual Husky Fall Classic with a dominant 31-1 victory over Northwest University at Husky Softball Stadium.
The game started with a diving catch by senior right fielder Kaija Gibson to help freshman pitcher Brooke Nelson hold the Eagles hitless in the first. Gibson then came up to bat in the bottom of the frame and opened the scoring with a 2-out 2-RBI double. The Huskies never took their foot off the gas, totaling 31 runs in a game that ended prematurely after 5 1/2 innings.
The Huskies scored runs in all sorts of ways, but the long ball was ever prevalent Friday night. The Dawgs put seven balls over the fence as six different players smacked home runs. Junior designated player Noelle Hee had two of those home runs and totalled 6-RBIs.
“It’s been great being out here with my team,” Hee said. “Being out there with them is so awesome. They bring so much energy and life. I’m looking forward for us continuing to compete.”
Hee had a night — or rather, she had a fifth inning. She got things started in the frame with a leadoff home run, her third RBI of the night. After the Huskies batted around, Hee stepped into the box again with the same result, this time plating three runs and increasing her RBI total to six while adding a second home run.
All told, the Dawgs scored 13 in the fifth inning alone.
While the game was highlighted by the dominant scoreline, UW pitchers Brooke Nelson and Pat Moore allowed only one run and limited the Eagle batters to three hits in six innings of work.
“Do whatever I can to help the team win,” Nelson said. “Whatever capacity that means. Whatever they need to make the most of it.”
Nelson did more than enough in three innings as she breezed by Northwest hitters, allowing only one hit in three innings and striking out five.
Nelson, from Bonney Lake, won the Washington 3A state player of the year last spring and had family in attendance tonight.
“I live an hour south so mom, dad, sister, grandma, grandpa… everyone was here,” Nelson said.
The action will continue tomorrow, when the Huskies face up against Bellevue College at 12:15 p.m. and Western Washington at 2:30 p.m. at Husky Softball Stadium.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.