Huskies prepare for first double meet weekend of season

The No. 13 Washington gymnastics team heads to Corvallis, Oregon, to face No. 14 Oregon State on March 6 at 7 p.m. and then travels to Colorado for a tri-meet against San Jose State, Alaska, and Denver on March 8 at 1 p.m.
Coming off of its highest score of the season — a 197.600 against No. 4 Utah — the team is closing in on the end of its season with three meets left before the Pac-12 Championships and four meets until the regionals. Facing the pressure of two meets in one weekend, finishing off strong is the key to accomplish the Huskies’ goals of Nationals in April.
“We're really looking for that next step when we go onto the road because the postseason is going to be on the road,” volunteer assistant coach Baely Rowe said. “We have to practice that a little bit more: How do we compete from home, and how do we bring that to an away meet?”
A big focus throughout the season for the Huskies has been honing in on the details during practice, especially in away meets. Having back-to-back road meets this weekend puts some competitive pressure and challenge on the team to prepare for the postseason.
“It's making it to Nationals, and by doing that we really have to dial into making those away meets our own arena, [and] in a sense, staying in our Washington bubble,” Rowe said. “And making sure those girls are really focusing on those things that we do in practice and bringing it to each and every meet. It's the little details that's going to make it to Nationals and that's what we're really going to focus on.”
In the meet against the Utes, the Huskies had all-around competitor senior Evanni Roberson earn her second perfect 10.000 of the season on the beam, landing her the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season.
The lineup also included senior Maya Washington in the all-around, who competed in vault for the first time in her career at Washington. She finished with an overall score of 38.900.
“I was very excited honestly, I know that I fell, it wasn't a great vault, but I was just really happy to be out there again competing for my team,” Washington said. “It has been five years since I've competed in vault so it was really exciting, and I was just happy that I could be there for my team and maybe also be in the lineup this weekend.”
The Huskies currently rank fourth in the Pac-12 with a team national qualifying score (NQS) of 196.765, just 0.205 points above the Beavers. Aside from wanting to win the meet and increasing the NQS, staying in the top four of the Pac-12 is a goal for the team before the postseason too.
“Being the top four in the Pac-12, we're sitting there right now, but we're hoping that we're just going to keep improving and maybe get to third and then qualify being in a good spot,” Washington said.
Before heading to the two road meets this weekend, the team is primarily focused on the details and making sure they go in with the confidence they have at home.
“Our expectations are really high, we're working hard,” sophomore Brenna Brooks said. “We keep building and we're going to keep on building until the end of season and we're going to be at the end.”
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.