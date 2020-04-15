Washington announces transfer additions Stevenson and Pryor

The Washington men’s basketball team officially announced the transfers of Erik Stevenson and Nate Pryor on Wednesday, Apr. 15 to add reinforcements for the 2020-21 season.
"We are so excited to welcome both Erik and Nate to our Husky family," head coach Mike Hopkins said in a press release. "They're both local talents that are proven winners, fierce competitors and guys that can't wait to wear the purple and gold.”
Originally from Lacey, Stevenson spent two seasons at Wichita State where he was part of two 20-win squads. As a sophomore for the Shockers, the Timberline High School alum made 11 starts and played in all 37 games. He averaged 11.1 points and added 70 assists while helping Wichita State win 23 games.
Stevenson also scored a career-high 29 against Ole Miss on Jan. 4, and shot 37.7% from the floor. He also grabbed 47 steals and shot 30.4% from three-point range.
“Erik is a big-time scoring guard who brings a toughness and grit every time he steps on the court,” Hopkins said.
Pryor, a West Seattle High alum, played his first two years at North Idaho College, a community college where he helped lead the Cardinal to a 59-3 record. Originally a Seattle U commit for then-coach Cameron Dollar, Pryor flipped to Washington when Hopkins hired Dollar as an assistant in 2017 but couldn’t become academically eligible.
After spending a year at prep school Pryor headed to Idaho. During his time in Coeur d’Alene, the 6-foot 4-inch point guard averaged 18 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
“Nate is a true PG who is a born leader that can run a team and he makes everyone around him better,” Hopkins said. “These two will not only help us win games, but will have a positive impact on our culture.”
Stevenson and Pryor join a backcourt rotation that returns starters Marcus Tsohonis, Nahziah Carter, and Jamal Bey, as well as bench contributors in sophomore RaeQuan Battle. Junior Quade Green will also return after he was declared academically ineligible midway through the 2019-20 season.
However, they will need to replace Elijah Hardy, who entered the transfer portal in early April.
