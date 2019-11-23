Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Colorado

The Washington football team limped out of the gate and never caught all the way up to Colorado in an ugly 20-14 loss.
The turning point
Washington trailed the entire night, but got within striking distance in the fourth quarter, down 20-14, when Aaron Fuller returned a punt 52 yards to the Colorado 37-yard line. Instead, the offense whimpered, losing 13 yards on the fifth UW three-and-out of the day. That gave Colorado the ball back, and despite pinning the Buffaloes deep in their own territory with 5:09 remaining, Washington couldn’t get off the field, and CU bled the rest of the clock out.
One key stat: 1
Washington’s offense didn’t come out of its bye week with any improvement, and as rough as the passing game looked to start, it was the lack of any running threat that really spelled danger for the Huskies. The UW ended the game averaging 1 lonely yard per rush. That number is skewed by five CU sacks of Jacob Eason, but refining it to Washington’s tailbacks only raises it to 2.4.
Meanwhile, Colorado racked up 207 yards on the ground.
UW player of the game: Aaron Fuller
Not that anyone had that good a game for Washington, but Fuller led the Huskies with six catches. He also added the huge punt return, which could have proved a key point in the comeback had the offense been able to do anything.
What’s next for UW?
The Apple Cup, though the Huskies won’t exactly be coming back to Seattle to face Washington State with much momentum. For the first time in four years, the Pac-12 North won’t come down to UW vs. WSU, as both teams will come to Husky Stadium next week at 6-5.
